Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Scharpling Is in a Garden State of Mind

By Eric Farwell
Spin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne would think that the “hook” of Tom Scharpling’s memoir, It Never Ends would be the fact that he a) was institutionalized for depression and eventually reinvented himself and b) changed his last name from Giuliano — combining the names of two polarizing heroes: Al Sharpton, who Tom admired for his willingness to be a champion for minorities while putting New York on blast for its racism and corruption, and Garry Shandling, whose deadpan, unflappable wit was an early influence on Tom’s comedic sensibility — as a community college student in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Scharpling, who has quietly influenced and bridged the gap between alternative rock and comedy over the last 25-plus years through the music videos he’s directed, the television shows he’s written, and, most famously, his radio show, The Best Show.

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Aimee Mann
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jon Wurster
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
John Oliver
Person
Todd Barry
Person
Julie Klausner
Person
Garry Shandling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Garden State#Music Magazine#91 1 Wfmu#Fox#Philly#Springfieldian#Wild Flag#Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureVulture

Revisiting Adam Resnick’s Brilliant 2014 Memoir With Tom Scharpling

After reading Adam Resnick’s 2014 memoir, Will Not Attend: Lively Stories of Detachment and Isolation, it’s easy to see why the Emmy Award–winning comedy writer is so well respected among notable comedy contemporaries like Jon Stewart and Charlie Kaufman. Released in 2014, the collection of essays gives readers a glimpse into what it was like for Resnick to grow up in central Pennsylvania with an unintentionally hilarious (and sometimes frightening) father and brothers who were always ready for a fight.
Agriculturespotonnewjersey.com

The Best Jersey Produce in the Garden State

It is that time of year and we are all enjoying delicious Jersey Fresh Produce....the best produce anywhere in the nation. Everyone has their favorite and we asked YOU to tell us what you enjoy here in the Garden State.... Continue reading...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
Trenton, NJnewjerseystage.com

Nine Garden State Parkway Service Areas To Be Renamed After NJHOF Inductees

(TRENTON, NJ) -- To showcase the outstanding talent of the people of New Jersey and their contributions to the world, Governor Phil Murphy announced today that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority is renaming nine service areas on the Garden State Parkway after iconic New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
RelationshipsOk Magazine

Expecting And Excited! George & Amal Clooney A 'United Front' Despite Marriage Struggles, Looking Forward To New Bundle(s) Of Joy, Spills Insider

George and Amal Clooney were all smiles as they headed to dinner in Lake Como, Italy on July 20. The gorgeous couple locked arms, with George — dressed in a sharp gray suit — leading his wife — clad in a form-fitting white dress — to the luxe Grand Hotel Tremezzo where they dined with members of Amal’s family. The pair, notes a witness, “appeared to be bursting with joy.”
Politicsfox5ny.com

Garden State Parkway rest stops named for New Jersey icons

The next time you take a break on your drive to the Jersey Shore, you might find yourself grabbing a coffee and filling up at the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area. Some of New Jersey's most iconic figures are getting their names on something other than awards or gold records: Garden State Parkway rest stops.
Musicwfav951.com

‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Remembered

It was 47 years ago today (July 29th, 1974) that “Mama” Cass Elliot of the Mamas & The Papas was found dead in a London apartment. Elliot, who had just performed two sold out performances at the London Palladium, died of what coroners ruled an apparent heart attack. Elliot, whose real name was Ellen Naomi Cohen, had been performing as solo act since the group began to splinter in 1968. That same year, according to legend, Crosby, Stills, & Nash performed for the first time together in her Laurel Canyon living room — and dedicated their most recent live set CSN 2012 to her. She is portrayed briefly in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie, One Upon A Time. . . In Hollywood.
CelebritiesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Jack Antonoff tells how Springsteen makes him proud of NJ

‘Late Night’ with Seth Myers welcomed Jack Antonoff a few nights ago and in typical fashion he was as brutally honest as they come. The singer/musician of Bleachers and Fun fame was of course born and raised right here in the Dirty Jerz. A Jewish kid who was born in Bergenfield and who grew up in New Milford and Woodcliff Lake, Antonoff is 37 years old now and told a crazy story to Meyers that outted his parents as drug users.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Infomercial pioneer Ron Popeil dies at 86

Ron Popeil, the man largely responsible for infomercials as we know them, who used them to sell products that he had invented, such as the Pocket Fisherman, Hair in a Can spray, Mr. Microphone and many others, has died at the age of 86. Family sources told TMZ that Popeil...
Weight Lossvillages-news.com

It wasn’t the ham sandwich that killed Mama Cass

Cass Elliot was “Mama Cass,” the nearly 300 pound contralto lead singer of The Mamas and The Papas, a dominant folk rock vocal group in the late 1960s. They sold more than 40 million records, with six of their albums making it to the Billboard top ten. A hippie group that dressed as they pleased, they were torn apart by many love affairs, addiction to various drugs, heavy drinking and smoking. After the group broke up in 1968, Mama Cass went on to a solo career and released five solo albums.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
Entertainmentshorefire.com

Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads Out September 10 (Elektra), Curated By Music Supervisor and Producer Randall Poster

Randall Poster, one of the most celebrated music supervisors in entertainment and the creative director of Premier Music Group, has been busy in 2021 working on a number of key projects in the worlds of film, TV and music. Today it was announced that Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, an interpretation of Guthrie’s landmark 1940 album Dust Bowl Ballads (Elektra), will be released September 10. Pre-order here: https://elektra.lnk.to/homeinthisworld. Poster executive produced and supervised the album and he spoke with Rolling Stone about it in this exclusive interview that was published this morning: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/home-in-this-world-woody-guthries-dustbowl-ballads-1199558/

Comments / 0

Community Policy