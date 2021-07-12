Pamper yourself at Paint Nail Bar in Rosslyn

It’s Treat Yourself Summer, or so we’re telling ourselves, and soon there’ll be a new high-end spa on Governors Island that’ll help facilitate all that pampering. QC NY Spa, an off-set of the lavish Italian QC Terme Spas and Resorts empire, is opening up in Lower Manhattan’s own backyard in the coming months and promises to offer New Yorkers a full roster of luxurious spa treatments starting September 1. Located across from three of the island’s historic army barracks, amenities include relaxation rooms, saunas, massages, wellness water experiences and outdoor thermal pools with stunning 360-degree views of Manhattan. Visitors will also be able to purchase Italian bites and drinks while partaking in the services, which sounds absolutely delightful.
