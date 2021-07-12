Pamper yourself at Paint Nail Bar in Rosslyn

There are so many dazzling options among the best holographic nail polishes, so it’s really about focusing on what type of manicure you want. Something that shifts shades from black to red depending on the light? A glittery pink polish that looks lilac from certain angles? A magnetic polish that allows you to create galactic-like patterns with a wand? You’ll find all of these options (and more) just ahead — but first, a few nail-maintenance tips.