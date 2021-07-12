Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Downing Street rules out extra bank holiday for England reaching Euro 2020 final

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K12xI_0auONFqR00

Downing Street has dismissed the idea of a bank holiday to celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 final.

In a statement, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “We’ll be talking to the FA to identify a suitable way for the prime minister to thank the players and coaching staff for their efforts.”

“But a bank holiday is not something that is being considered,” the spokesperson said.

There had been some speculation ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Italy over whether Mr Johnson would make the day after the match a bank holiday.

A petition launched ahead of Sunday’s game by football fan Lee Jones had urged the Government to make 12 July a holiday if England had won the Euro 2020, with the bid receiving more than 360,000 signatures.

The petition’s statement had read, “Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.”

“Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this,” it had said.

“Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.”

The government responds to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures.

Of course, England was ultimately unsuccessful in its bid to claim victory at the Euro 2020 final.

Italy, however, won its first European championship since 1968 in a penalty shootout victory in the Sunday match.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bank Holiday#Downing Street#Uk#Fa#English#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England to end euro liquidity facility

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would end a facility that allowed British-based financial institutions to access funds in euros, due to improved market conditions which had removed the need for the programme. The Liquidity Facility in Euros (LiFE) - which started in March...
Premier Leaguekvor.com

England’s footballers lost the Euro 2020 final. But they might yet win the culture war

This year’s Euro 2020 tournament has become a national talking point in the UK — but not just about football. Before England lost the final to Italy in a penalty shootout, London’s Wembley Stadium had hosted seven Euro 2020 matches, an advantage that helped convince English fans “football’s coming home,” referencing the chorus to the “Three Lions” song, written when England hosted the European Championships in 1996.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 100 protesters chant 'love football, hate racism' outside Downing Street as they hold demo in support of England's black footballers who suffered racist abuse after Euro 2020 final

More than 100 protesters chanted 'love football, hate racism' and took the knee in front of Downing Street today in solidarity with England football players who were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final. Chants of 'Black Lives Matter' also rang out in London as the gathered demonstrators raised their...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England stars' lads' holiday to cure Euro heartache: Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Chilwell and Ben White all jet off to Mykonos, scene of Harry Maguire's street fight arrest last year

England stars including Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips have all ventured out to Mykonos for their post-Euro 2020 holidays - the same island where Harry Maguire was arrested last summer for a street fight. The Three Lions stars reached the final of the summer tournament, where they lost...
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: England FA investigate 'disgraceful' fan trouble during final

The English Football Association (FA) has opened an investigation into the fan trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Italy went on to beat England on penalties to lift the trophy but prior to kickoff, a group of supporters without tickets breached the Wembley Stadium security and entered the ground.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
Economykitco.com

Bank of England to ease rule for small lenders to boost competition

LONDON (Reuters) -Smaller banks will be given more time to reach targets for issuing debt to shore up their defences in a crisis, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it seeks to boost competition in a banking sector long dominated by a handful of lenders. Banks are required...

Comments / 0

Community Policy