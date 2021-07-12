Dominic Cummings broke rules on business activities after leaving No 10, watchdog says

Boris Johnson ’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has breached rules on business activities after leaving government, the official watchdog Acoba has ruled.

But it said it was a matter for ministers to decide what action should be taken against Mr Cummings, who left the government last November after a power battle inside 10 Downing Street.

The Vote Leave supremo failed to seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments before launching a paid-for blog on Substack on which he has offered management consultancy services for payment, said Acoba chair Eric Pickles.

In a letter to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, Lord Pickles said: “Mr Cummings has failed to seek the committee’s advice on this commercial undertaking, nor has the committee received the courtesy of a reply to our letter requesting an explanation.

“Failure to seek and await advice before taking up work is a breach of the government’s rules.

“It is now a matter for the government to decide what appropriate action to take.”

Acoba wrote to Mr Cummings on 24 June warning that it had been made aware that he was offering services on which he did not appear to have received its advice.

“The government’s business appointment rules exist to protect the integrity of government and make it clear that new appointments/employment should not be taken up or announced before receiving advice,” wrote Lord Pickles.

“It appears you may be in breach of these rules.”

Lord Pickles requested a response from Mr Cummings by 5 July, but received no reply. The Conservative ex-minister said he understood that the former Downing Street aide had made an application to the committee via the Cabinet Office for advice relating to consultancy services in general.

Acoba cannot force former ministers or civil servants to accept its advice and has no power to fine or sanction people who ignore its rulings.