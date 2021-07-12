Nashville gas prices nearly $1 more than this time last year, expected to rise 10-20 cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Gas prices in Nashville took a slight dip last week but are still nearly $1 more than this time last year according to fuel tracking company GasBuddy. According to the company, the average price of gas in Music City is $2.89 per gallon, a price drop of 1.6 cents compared to last week. After surveying 596 stations in the area, the lowest price found was $2.59 per gallon and the most expensive was $3.31 per gallon.