American Cruise Lines said the modern riverboat American Jazz was refloated July 16 after getting stuck on a sandbar in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley on July 7. Once refloated, the vessel was immediately able to get underway on its own power. The riverboat is currently undergoing final inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard, and once completed, will continue on to Nashville, Tenn., where its next cruise is scheduled to depart on July 25.