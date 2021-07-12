Cancel
Novak Djokovic’s quest to conquer tennis is far from over

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

Beyond all the boundless limits to his talent – from the elastic movement that absorbed Matteo Berrettini ’s power down to the guile of his drop shots – no quality separates Novak Djokovic quite like the mind. If ever an example was needed, it came in the third set of Sunday’s men’s singles final. Facing two break points at one set all, the crowd on Centre Court erupted into chants of “Mat-te-o”. Barely able to conceal his disgust, Djokovic backed away from the baseline and began not just tapping his temple but drumming a finger against it, as if storing up all the resentment. And, in that moment, as the crowd beckoned for his downfall, the match turned irrevocably. Djokovic wielded his mental strength like a weapon, took the next four points by storm, and never allowed Berrettini so much as another foothold.

The sheer scale of Djokovic’s dominance over the past decade has made that pattern a familiar tale. Over the years, he’s not just ironed out every weakness in his arsenal, but also found a way to harness the less controllable factors. Seen through the lens of an iconoclast, slowly dismantling the glories of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, an air of reluctance to celebrate Djokovic’s achievements has succeeded only in hardening his resolve. Every heckle seems to reignite the chip on his shoulder. Take last week, for example, when he was rather unfairly asked what it’s like to be “the ‘bad guy’ chasing after Roger and Rafa”.

“I’m not chasing anybody,” he said curtly. “I’m making my own path and my own journey, my own history.” Seizing on every slight as ammunition, Djokovic has now forged a path that will take him beyond comparison and leave an indisputable legacy. “The last 10 years have been an incredible journey,” he said in warning after lifting his sixth Wimbledon title. “That’s not stopping here.”

But if Djokovic’s feats have not always been hailed with glee, there is at least a sense that by equalling Federer and Nadal’s record, he will now finally get the acknowledgement he naturally desires. A few games after he showed his irritation on Centre Court, as he closed in on a four-set victory, a small chant went up in Djokovic’s favour. He turned towards the noise, raised his racquet like a conductor and demanded an encore. Before long, the entire crowd had joined in, if not out of love, then at least in reverence. History will remember it as the day the Serbian finally matched the record that was always supposed to be out of reach. Very soon, regardless of favour, it will have no choice but to accept him as unrivalled, too – that much is as inevitable as the long sunset of Federer and Nadal’s careers.

How far he will actually stretch the record will amount to a test of ambition. At 34, he has shown no signs of physical decline, with his agility on the baseline still unparalleled in the modern game. Nor are there any great warnings that he cannot continue to single-handedly hold back the next generation. Denis Shapovalov provided a stern test in the semi-finals and was able to dictate the tempo of rallies with frenetic energy. But under the weight of expectation, Shapovalov and later Berrettini both double-faulted. At the French Open last month, Stefanos Tsitsipas, perhaps the spearhead of the young pretenders, failed to close out victory with a two-set lead against Djokovic in the final and then fell in the first round at Wimbledon.

It is not just a case of Djokovic having the ability to raise his level in key moments, but how his dominance has arrested his competitors’ learning curves. His stranglehold over major tournaments has deprived them of the experience required to overcome such high-pressure situations. A select few might know what it’s like to be there, but for the most part, they still don’t know what it takes to win. What for Djokovic is innately familiar, to them remains utterly foreign. And so until his determination flickers or age finally betrays his mobility, there are few signs of an end to this era.

At the US Open, Djokovic will attempt to become the first male player to complete the calendar grand slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Regardless of it being through gritted teeth rather than grace, he isn’t just matching the heights of Federer and Nadal, he’s surpassing them, and Djokovic’s quest to conquer tennis is far from over.

Tenniswmleader.com

Roger Federer on ‘terrible’ family heartache

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia. Roger Federer has opened up about life in the biosecurity bubble at Wimbledon, saying it’s “terrible” being away from his family. The Swiss legend become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on...
Posted by
Sports Illustrated

Pete Sampras Is Doing Just Fine

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. This year’s WHERE ARE THEY NOW? crop features a Flying Fish and a Captain, jet packs and NFTs, the Commerce Comet and the Say Hey Kid. Come back all week for more.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic felt disrespected in Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, wins it all anyway

Novak Djokovic is on top of the tennis world — again. This is after the Serbian defeated Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in four sets via a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score on Sunday. This is a history-making win for Djokovic, who just became the first man since the 1960s to capture the first three grand slam titles of a season, as pointed out by ATP TOUR.
TennisPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Novak Djokovic had a classy message for Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday with a four-set (6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3) victory over Matteo Berrettini in front of a sold out crowd at Centre Court. This was Djokovic’s third straight Grand Slam title and has him in position to become the first player to win a calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver did it in 1969 when the US Open begins in late August.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s wife: Jelena Ristic

Novak Djokovic has been busy this 2021 in collecting Gand Slam titles and catching up on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis great has tied the Swiss and Spaniard with 20 major titles after he topped Mario Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in July 2021. Success has been so easy to come by for Djokovic of late, as he’s capitalizing on his form peaking seemingly at the same time when Federer and Nadal appear to be on their way down. Apart from his burning desire to be the all-time leader in Grand Slam trophies, there’s one person where the world’s No. 1 is drawing inspiration in his pursuit of tennis immortality and that’s no other than Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Rustic.
TennisTelegraph

Strop-ovic! Novak Djokovic tosses one racquet and smashes another in Olympics defeat - then pulls out of doubles with injury

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a golden year in winning all three of available men's grand slam titles - but these Olympic Games have been a different story. Having seen his chance of a 'golden slam' of all four majors, plus an Olympic gold medal, dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, Djokovic duly missed out on a bronze singles medal as he slipped to defeat against Spain's Pablo Carreno today.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

ITF bows to pressure from Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev by moving Olympic tennis start times to 3pm from 11am to combat high Tokyo heat and humidity after Paula Badosa is forced to retire in a WHEELCHAIR with heatstroke

Organisers acceded to player requests to change the tennis schedule after Spain's Paula Badosa suffered heatstroke and left the court in a wheelchair. Badosa needed treatment after losing the opening set of her singles quarter-final 6-3 to Naomi Osaka's conqueror Marketa Vondrousova. She later recovered but pulled out of her...
TennisBleacher Report

Olympic Men's Tennis 2021: Novak Djokovic Upset; Zverev vs. Khachanov Set For Finals

Novak Djokovic's quest for the Golden Slam is over. The top-seeded Serbian suffered a semifinal loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Zverev advances to face the Russia Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match. Khachanov defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the other men's semifinal at Ariake Coliseum in Japan.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Carreno Busta UNHAPPY of Novak Djokovic's behavior

The Tokyo 2021 bronze medal match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta was full of tension. In the end, the Spaniard managed to get the better of a number one who appeared tired and certainly very nervous. During the match, won by Carreno then in three sets, Djokovic first threw the racket in the stands, infuriated after the point and then subsequently threw the racket into the net in anger.

