Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

BIPOC know all about Nikole Hannah-Jones' UNC treatment. It happened to me at Stanford

By Jorge Caballero
San Francisco Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced that she would decline an offer of tenure from her alma mater, the University of North Carolina. Her decision followed months of public turmoil stemming from an influential donor’s efforts to nullify UNC’s initial offer of a chaired faculty appointment with tenure, over reported objections to her Pulitzer Prize-winning exploration of systemic and structural racism in the United States.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Education
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Race#Bipoc#Unc#New York Times#The Match#Tulane University#Stanford Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy