Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Canada's Porter Airlines to double fleet with major order of Embraer jets

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvuMT_0auNdIzp00
The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO July 12 (Reuters) - Porter Airlines is tapping opportunities from the COVID-19 pandemic with a firm order for 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets that will double the Canadian carrier's fleet and allow it to add new routes in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, Chief Executive Michael Deluce said on Monday.

Earlier, Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said Porter was the mystery buyer behind an order of up to 80 E195-E2 jets, a deal previously announced in May. Porter placed an order to buy a record 30 jets and options for 50 more, for a total value of $5.82 billion based on list prices, Embraer said.

Embraer shares were up 6% in early afternoon trade in Sao Paulo.

The order, Toronto-based Porter's largest ever,is part of a reshaping of Canada's post-pandemic air travel sector. Tiny ultra low cost carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines is introducing cross-border service, raising pricing pressure as market leader Air Canada (AC.TO) restores routes. [nL2N2OJ2MZ]

"It certainly will be highly competitive," Deluce said in an interview.

Like their global peers, Canadian carriers were battered during the pandemic with flights plummeting due to strict travel restrictions. But the pandemic also led to growth opportunities, including lowering the cost of acquiring planes.

"The pandemic created opportunities on acquisition that were not available before," Deluce said, without giving details on pricing. "We were looking at various growth plans, but I think the specifics really emerged during the pandemic."

United Airlines (UAL.O) in late June announced its largest-ever order for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) jets in a push for post-pandemic growth read more .

Porter is restarting flights on Sept. 8 after suspending travel for nearly 18 months. The carrier operates 29 DeHavilland Dash 8-400 turboprops and competes by offering perks like free beverages and snacks, at a time when rivals are moving toward charging for onboard services.

But while the fuel-efficient turboprops help Porter lower costs, their limited range capped the airline's growth potential.

The E195-E2 jets would allow Porter to fly to new U.S. Mexican and Caribbean destinations from Canadian cities like Toronto and Montreal, although new routes have not yet been announced. The jets will enter service starting in the second half of 2022.

Embraer has orders for up to 280 E195-E2 planes, a mix of firm orders and options.

Porter will be Embraer's first North American customer for the E2 line.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porter Airlines#Embraer#Canadian#Brazilian#Ulcc#Flair Airlines#Air Canada#Dehavilland Dash#U S Mexican#North American#E2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Air Transat resumes flights today

Air Transat is pleased to operate its first commercial flights today after six months of inactivity due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Three flights are scheduled today: Montreal–Punta Cana, Punta Cana–Montreal and Montreal–Vancouver. These flights kick off the airline’s summer program, which will include, at the height of the season, 24 routes to 16 destinations in Canada, the United States, the South and Europe.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Airline A-la-carte Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AIR FRANCE KLM, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa Group

A New Syndicate Global Airline A-la-carte Services Market Study is added in HTF MI database compiled covering key business segments and wider geographical scope to get deep dive analysed market data. The study brings a perfect bridging between qualitative and statistical data of Airline A-la-carte Services market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Consumption** & Value) from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are American Airlines Group, AIR FRANCE KLM, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines & United Continental Holdings.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

German Leisure Airline Condor to Order A330-900neo

Considered as the most popular leisure airline of Germany, Condor Flugdienst GmbH has made the decision to order 16 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft as part of its long-haul fleet modernization. Condor recently signed a purchase agreement with Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, for the purchase of seven A330neos, and has plans to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why Wasn’t The Boeing 777-300 Popular?

The Boeing 777 has been a huge success for Boeing. Since its launch, it has overtaken the Boeing 747 to become the most sold widebody in history. And it continues still with the new 777X promising a lot. But amongst the variants, the 777-300 stands out with low sales of just 60 aircraft. Rather than being a failure, though, it was simply too lacking in range to be taken up by many airlines.
Industryairlinegeeks.com

American Airlines to Purchase Minority Stake in Chilean Airline JetSMART

On Thursday, American Airlines announced its latest venture into the South American market, signing a letter of intent with Chilean ultra-low-cost carrier JetSMART to create the “broadest and most rewarding network in the Americas.”. In a statement, the Fort Worth, Tex.-based carrier revealed that it plans to purchase a minority...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Maiden Flight of the Tupolev TU-134

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, the prototype Russian-built Tupolev TU-134 (SSSR-45075) made its maiden flight in 1963. Aeroflot (SU) was looking for a replacement for its aging Ilyushin II-14s. Tupolev then decided to upgrade its TU-124 with the prototype initially designated the TU-124A. Following redesigns to the engines and T-tail,...
onemileatatime.com

Air Premia Plans Seoul To Los Angeles Flights

A new airline is planning on launching transpacific flights to the United States in 2022. Air Premia is a South Korean Airline startup that has just filed with the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to request the right to operate flights to the United States. According to the filing, Air Premia hopes to launch flights between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Los Angeles (LAX) as of the second quarter of 2022 using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensetheedgemarkets.com

German airline Condor to acquire Airbus A330neo jets

PARIS (July 29): German leisure airline Condor is acquiring 16 Airbus A330neo jets to replace a wide-bodied fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft, accounting for almost half of a backlog of planes whose debt-strapped buyers were unable to take delivery. "The first aircraft is expected in autumn 2022, whilst the replacement...
Florida Stateroutesonline.com

Air Canada to launch Florida connections from Quebec

Air Canada is to resume international flights from Quebec’s Jean Lesage International (YQB) this winter with the launch of two new routes to Florida and the return of vacation destinations in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The carrier last offered international service from the Routes Americas 2019 host in March...
Economyfroggyweb.com

Bombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members

(Reuters) – Business jet maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it reached an agreement with Toronto members of Canada’s largest private-sector union. The parties have tentatively renewed the collective bargaining agreements, the statement said. Earlier this week, union Unifor’s local members had launched a strike demanding a combined 2,200 workers...
Worldtheaureview.com

Air Canada vs Westjet: How Canada’s airlines are handling pandemic travel from Toronto to Vancouver

In Toronto, after enduring the world’s longest continuous COVID-19 lockdown – accumulating almost 400 days by the time indoor dining restrictions came to an end earlier this month – we’re finally coming out of what we hope are the darkest days of the pandemic. Vaccination rates are approaching 80% – placing us amongst the most vaccinated places on the planet – while a slow, but ongoing re-opening strategy is ensuring that life is starting to return to some sort of normal.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

5 United Airlines Customers Win Free Flights For A Year

On Thursday, United Airlines announced the lucky winners in its ‘Your shot to fly’ sweepstakes. As an incentive for people to get vaccinated in hopes of restarting travel sooner, the carrier put a full year of free air travel to any of its global destinations up for grabs for five of its MileagePlus loyalty members willing to get the jab.
Lifestylefinextra.com

Porter Airlines to accept WeChat Pay and PayPal via Worldline TravelHub

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and number 4 worldwide, today announced it has partnered with Porter Airlines to offer popular digital wallets, namely WeChat Pay and PayPal, for bookings through the airline’s website. PPorter is using Worldline’s TravelHub solution, which gives travel...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Signs Middle Eastern Airlines Codeshare Deal

Virgin Atlantic has today announced that it has signed a new codeshare agreement with Middle East Airlines (MEA). Virgin says the codeshare aims to make travel between Beirut and the United States seamless. Customers booking flights between the Lebanese capital and the United States or vice versa can now effortlessly...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Airline in Focus: Hainan Airlines

Routes profiles China’s Hainan Airlines, the Haikou-based carrier and virtual attendee at World Routes 2021. Originally founded in 1989, Hainan Airlines is part of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group. Earlier this month, the group said it expects its airline subsidiaries to handle more than 18 million passengers and operate 140,000 frequencies during July and August.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

How United Airlines is Responding to the U.K. Border Re-Opening

Europe is a usual hotspot for tourism and leisure travel during the summer holiday travel season, but this summer is different than the previous years. Many countries that are usually major attractions for tourists across the continent have reopened their borders earlier in the summer, and several airlines resumed flight operations to rebuild route networks and increase connectivity. The U.K., however, remains closed, but its long-lasting, stringent border closure is on the verge of reopening on Aug. 2, and in response, United announced its proposal to operate more transatlantic flights to accommodate both business and leisure travelers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy