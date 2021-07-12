Cancel
Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns; U.S. inflation data eyed

By Saqib Ahmed Julien Ponthus
Reuters
Reuters
A picture illustration of U.S. dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed across the board on Monday as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven, and as they awaited more clues about the global economic recovery.

With markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be closely watched ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Market caution reigned at the start of the week, weighing on risk sentiment and boosting the U.S. dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Reports from around the globe of surging infections of the Delta coronavirus variant also hurt investors' appetite for riskier assets. read more

Investors will look to U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's economic testimony on Wednesday and Thursday as they gauge expectations for the Fed to dial back on stimulus as soon as this year, Manimbo said.

"A hotter report will likely boost Treasury yields and the dollar, and bring the Fed taper conversation back to the forefront," Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics, said in a note.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.1% higher at 92.264. The index remains close to a 3-month high of 92.844 touched last week.

The Australian dollar , often viewed as a liquid proxy for risk, was 0.17% lower on the day.

Sterling fell, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels unseen for months.

The pound was 0.22% lower at $1.3879.

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said China would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum.

"While welcome, the move also signals that the authorities are concerned about China’s growth prospects, so it's mixed news," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Holding.

The Canadian dollar was trading about 0.1% lower at 1.2462 to the greenback, or 80.22 U.S. cents.

Investors are looking to a rate announcement from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday to see whether the bank will announce any slowing of its asset purchases.

Cryptocurrencies were on the defensive with bitcoin down about 3.4% at $33,109.25 and ether down 5.2% at $2,028.54.

Business
Health
Federal Reserve
Economy
Public Health
China
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Rises On Dovish Fed

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone in a news conference following the release of a new policy statement from the Federal Reserve. Following the Fed's slightly hawkish monetary policy announcement, Powell noted that the U.S. is...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher Even As Economic Data Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high as Fed stance bolsters sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since July 14 at 1.2451 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant. "The Fed continued to support markets yesterday with upbeat talk on the economy but not committing to cutting stimulus in the near term," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States including oil. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $72.87 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar gained 0.5% to 1.2469 per greenback, or 80.20 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2451. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canada's inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in June from a decade-high 3.6% in May, but more price increases could be coming as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.206%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

HK, China stocks resume slump on regulatory concerns, COVID jump

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong and China resumed their slump on Friday after rebounding in the previous session, as persistent concerns over regulatory crackdowns outweighed Beijing’s attempts to calm markets. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in mainland China also dented investors’ risk appetite. Hong Kong tech...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Inflation angst but markets fear 'hawkish error': Mike Dolan

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Inflation is rising everywhere - but bond investors now appear more worried about central banks overreacting than being asleep at the wheel. Whether the current spike in inflation rates proves durable or not, the milestones are clocking up and businesses around the world are increasingly anxious.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker China shares, virus woes hurt Asian markets

* China shares eye worst month since May 2019 * Taiwan Q2 GDP data eyed * 'Pace of AxJ FX recovery could remain crimped by regional COVID-19 concerns' - analyst By Harish Sridharan July 30 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities weakened on Friday, with Philippines leading losses as China shares reversed a brief rally from the day before and virus woes kept markets on edge. Several regional equities, including China, Philippines, Thailand and South Korea were on track to post significant monthly drops, with severe coronavirus outbreaks and a brutal mainland selloff hurting regional sentiment. Beijing's announcement of new rules barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects resulted in a significant rout in the country's equity markets, and battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. Reassurances from Chinese regulators appeared to have soothed investors' nerves temporarily, but stocks in the country eyed their worst month since May, 2019. "The longer-term outlook may still depend on whether Beijing can calm investor nerves about subsequent regulatory clampdowns and the growth impact on its domestic firms," Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG said in a note. The latest coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has resulted in a slump in tourism amid stricter containment measures, travel curbs and curfews. The country's finance ministry slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast on Thursday to 1.3% from a previously predicted 2.3% expansion. Malaysia and Philippines also suffer from spiking coronavirus infections, with the later imposing lockdown measures in Manila to prevent spread of the contagious Delta variant. Philippine stocks were down 3.5% and on course to post their worst month since March of 2020, while shares in Kuala Lampur were down 0.6%. While the dollar languished near a one-month low following dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve, weakness persisted in several currencies across the region, with the yuan trading slightly lower. "We maintain our earlier assessment that interim hit to AxJ FX from the bout of regulatory crackdown in China is likely to be modest, especially with authorities stepping in to assuage market sentiments," Maybank analysts said in a note. "(The) pace of AxJ FX recovery could, (however) remain crimped by regional COVID-19 concerns." The Taiwan dollar saw marginal gains, while stocks were down 0.5% ahead of the country's second quarter gross domestic product data. Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases hurt consumption. Highlights ** In the Philippines, top index losers are San Miguel Corp down 7.96% ** Thailand shares eye worst month since September 2020 ** Philippines announces lockdown in Manila Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0520 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.02 -5.70 -1.62 -0.40 China -0.08 +1.03 -0.71 -2.47 India -0.02 -1.66 0.15 13.02 Indonesia +0.17 -2.87 0.24 2.62 Malaysia +0.17 -4.96 -0.61 -7.59 Philippines -0.29 -4.44 -3.48 -12.18 S.Korea -0.10 -5.36 -1.11 11.60 Singapore -0.10 -2.42 0.07 11.92 Taiwan +0.07 +1.99 -0.46 17.59 Thailand -0.09 -8.91 -1.02 5.02 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Weekly Losses Likely on Dovish Fed

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trading Friday, but looks set to register a negative week after a dovish Federal Reserve meeting and some disappointing growth data. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases, but set for best week in two months

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Friday but looked set for its best weekly gain in two months after sharp swings in investor sentiment during recent days. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4638 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4591 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have firmed 0.33% to the dollar - its biggest weekly gain since late May. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4602 per dollar, 340 pips or 0.53%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4942, and was the strongest since June 30. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.97 from the previous close of 91.883, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.461 per dollar. Currency traders said the yuan's movements were tracking the performance of Chinese shares, as some investors feared huge losses in the stocks could trigger capital outflows. China and Hong Kong stock markets had high volatility this week, as global investors dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing published rules banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and launched an anti-monopoly campaign against tech giants. Official efforts to stem the sell-off succeeded in trimming losses. "Just as one expects regulatory risks to worsen, there was action to calm the markets," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. "CNH vols came off, and the heat on the RMB was taken off as quickly as it came. Nevertheless, the dip was arrested at the 6.4500 support. Revert back to the wait-and-see, range-bound mode for the pair." Traders attributed the weekly gain to heavy dollar selling by Chinese exporters after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level earlier in the week. Investor sentiment and Chinese share markets exerted more influence over the yuan this week, according to traders, than comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting the U.S. central bank was in no rush to taper its stimulus. By midday, there were net inflows into Chinese shares of 11.14 billion yuan via the Stock Connect scheme this week, down from inflows of 29.5 billion yuan last week. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4602 6.4942 0.53% Spot yuan 6.4591 6.4566 -0.04% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.07% Spot change since 2005 28.14% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.36 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.97 91.883 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.461 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6343 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
U.S. PoliticsFXStreet.com

Dollar extends losses on Fed's dovish hold and soft US data

The greenback extended Wednesday's losses following the Federal Reserve's dovish hold and fell to a one-month low against its peers, weighed down by the release of soft U.S. growth data. Reuters reported U.S. economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fed chief holds firm amid inflation concerns

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economy still has “some ground to cover” in the labor market before the central bank could begin easing off stimulus despite rising inflation. During a Wednesday press conference, Powell said the U.S. had moved closer to the “substantial further progress”...
Republic

Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of...

Comments / 0

