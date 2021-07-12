Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Soho House is going public: 5 things to know about the elite membership club before its IPO

By Jacob Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The parent company of Soho House is looking to raise $480 million though the public offering — but has never made a profit in the past.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Soho House#Public Company#Cos#European Union#Ipo#Jpm Rrb#Morgan Stanley#Bofa Securities Lrb Bac#Gs#Hsbc Securities#Citigroup Global Markets#William Blair Co#Loop Capital Markets#Renaissance#Spx#Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
Germany
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Most Important Thing to Know as Robinhood Goes Public

Robinhood is wildly popular with new investors -- leading to low-cost marketing. That popularity stems from the fact that trades are free. However, there's a key concern that could stop this stock from being a long-term winner. When the financial media discusses the rise of the retail investor, the name...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why the Dole IPO Got Downsized Before Its Listing Date

Earlier in July, Dole PLC (DOLE) filed for its IPO. Now, the Dole IPO has been downsized just before the listing. Dole is expected to start trading on July 30. What’s the forecast for Dole stock? Should you buy the IPO or give it a miss?. Article continues below advertisement.
Marketscityindex.co.uk

Clarios International IPO: Everything you need to know about Clarios

Clarios International IPO: When will Clarios go public?. Clarios International is set to go public on July 30, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BTRY – with its mandatory convertible preferred stock being listed as BTRY PRA. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are joint...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Robinhood Eyes IRAs For US Investors; Made Its IPO Event Public

Robinhood, the popular brokerage among retail traders, has opened its IPO ambitions with a roadshow where it pitched itself to all investors, Bloomberg writes. Usually, these kinds of events are presented only to hedge funds and other institutions. But Robinhood made its presentation available for anyone to watch, in what...
StocksInvestorPlace

Gambling.com IPO: 7 Things for Potential GAMB Stock Investors to Know

The house always wins, at least when it comes to gaming. For companies engaging in online gaming, Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) is a company that’s piqued investor interest as of late. Indeed, the Gambling.com initial public offering (IPO) is one investors have been watching closely today. Today, Gambling.com officially went public via...
MarketsFortune

What you need to know about Riskified’s IPO before investing with Robinhood

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Brokerages have been rolling out new IPO platforms that set aside high-demand IPO shares for retail investors. Riskified, an Israeli company that makes fraud prevention software, is the latest company to offer a portion of its shares to investors on Robinhood.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

CS Disco to go public as IPO prices above expected range

CS Disco Inc. is set to go public Wednesday, as the Texas-based provider of legal document review and ediscovery services to law firms' initial public offering priced overnight above its expected range. The company raised $224.0 million as it sold 7.0 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $32 a share. Earlier this week, the expected pricing had been raised to between $30 and $31 a share from between $26 and $29 a share. With 56.38 million shares outstanding, the IPO pricing values the company at $1.80 billion. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
StocksInvestorPlace

HOOD Stock: 7 Things You Need to Know About the Upcoming Robinhood IPO

Of all the companies choosing to come public this year, none seem to be as popular and sought after than that of Robinhood. The e-trading platform has seen its fair share of ups and downs this year — some of them very jarring — and it seems like investors really enjoy the idea of having some HOOD stock in their portfolio.
MarketsUS News and World Report

From Soho to Wall Street: Membership Collective Shares Fall in Debut

(Reuters) -Shares of Soho House private members club fell 6% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, giving the company formally known as Membership Collective Group a market valuation of about $2.6 billion. The company, which has never turned a profit, sold 30 million shares in its initial...
Financial Reportspymnts.com

UK Soho House IPO Falls Short On Market Debut

The London-based members-only Soho House fell short of its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker MCG following an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the lower end of the marketed range, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (July 15). Membership Collective Group, the company behind the Soho...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Dole Plc Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Dole plc, a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DOLE" and the offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Victoria's Secret parent L Brands to bolster corporate governance in settlement of stockholder derivative claims

L Brands Inc. said Friday it will invest $45 million over at least the next five years to implement a suite of corporate governance measures agreed to as part of a settlement of stockholder derivative claims. The parent of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, said changes include maintaining a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion council, bolstering policies and procedures for reporting and investigating sexual harassment claims and hiring a DEI consultant. The company is spinning of Victoria's Secret next week and the changes will apply both to that new company and Bath & Body Works Inc. The settlement was negotiated by a special board committee led by Sarah Nash, chair of the board. L Brands shares were down 0.6% premarket, but have gained 114% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.7%.
Small BusinessInc.com

Eyeing to Go Public? Here's What You Need to Know Before Your IPO

There's endless advice out there about the path to an initial public offering (IPO). I've contributed plenty on this topic in my co-hosted podcast Zero to IPO, where I equally enjoy sharing my experiences and hearing those of others. There's no denying that everything on the path to IPO, including the famed Roadshow, is all-consuming and that we all benefit from advice here. But planning for life post-IPO and always having an eye on the bigger picture, even before you make your public debut, is also critical.
StocksDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 7.30.21

Pikawil from Laval, Canada / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Robinhood Has the Worst Debut Ever for IPO of Its Size [Bloomberg]. Shares in the broker behind the meme-stock revolution fell 8.4% below the IPO price in the company’s first trading session. That’s the worst debut on record among 51 U.S. firms that raised as much cash as Robinhood or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Businessbiospace.com

DA32 Life Science SPAC Prices $200M IPO

Deerfield Management and ARCH Venture Partners have partnered with venture capital firm Section 32 to sponsor DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp, a blank check company that is today priced for $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO). The company has listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DALS.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy