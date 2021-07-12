Soho House is going public: 5 things to know about the elite membership club before its IPO
The parent company of Soho House is looking to raise $480 million though the public offering — but has never made a profit in the past.www.marketwatch.com
The parent company of Soho House is looking to raise $480 million though the public offering — but has never made a profit in the past.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0