Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

By Nicholas Hautman
 1 day ago
Family of five! Prince William and Duchess Kate are the proud parents of three children and have shared many sweet moments with the little ones over the years.

The couple wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, five months after their engagement. The following year, the royals announced that they were starting a family.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement at the time. "As the pregnancy is in its very early stages, Her Royal Highness is expected to stay in hospital for several days and will require a period of rest thereafter.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum at the time, a condition characterized by extreme morning sickness. After welcoming Prince George in July 2013, Kate experienced the same symptoms while pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

By February 2021, she and the Duke of Cambridge were hoping to give their three kids another sibling, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“Kate’s desires to have [a fourth child] have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up,” the insider went on to tell Us. “Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

While raising George, Charlotte and Louis, the royal pair love watching them “grow and develop,” another source shared with Us in December 2020, noting, "They have grown up so much and are little people now rather than kids.”

The insider opened up about their “well-behaved” personalities at the time, calling attention to Charlotte and Louis’ “cheeky streak.” The source added, "Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!”

The gymnastics lover had even taken up kids’ yoga and was teaching her younger brother g and tree pose. As for George, the future king was "obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology” and wanted to get into diving.

Keep scrolling to see William and Kate’s cutest moments over the years with George, Charlotte and Louis, from adorable holiday cards to red carpet debuts.

#British Royal Family#The Duchess Of Cornwall#Kensington Palace
