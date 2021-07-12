Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Biden: ‘We stand with the Cuban people’ amid historic protests

By Quint Forgey and Marissa Martinez
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEdN4_0auLRGrz00
Cuban exiles rally in Miami's Little Havana in support of protesters in Cuba who took to the streets in rare protests to complain about a lack of freedom and a worsening economic situation. | Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP

Updated: 07/12/2021 02:52 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Monday expressed solidarity with protesters in Cuba, where thousands of people rallied against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

Ahead of a White House meeting on gun violence with Attorney General Merrick Garland and local leaders, Biden said he wanted to start the session “by recognizing the remarkable protests that have been taking place in Cuba.”

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. And I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long, long time — if, quite frankly, ever,” Biden told reporters.

“The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights,” he said. “And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba.”

Biden also said the United States “stands ready to continue to provide assistance” to both Cuba and Haiti, the Caribbean nation that has been plunged deeper into crisis since the assassination of its president last Wednesday.

“I’ll have more for you as we move on,” Biden added.

Earlier Monday, Biden issued a similar message in a statement that applauded the protesters for “bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights.” The U.S. “calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves,” he said.

The show of support from the American president comes after masses of protesters marched on the Malecon promenade in the capital city of Havana on Sunday, as well as elsewhere across the island.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Biden‘s support at a State Department briefing later Monday afternoon.

“The Biden-Harris Administration stands by the Cuban people and people around the world who demand their human rights and expect governments to listen to and serve them rather than try to silence them,“ Blinken told reporters. “And we join partners across the hemisphere and around the world in urging the Cuban regime to respect the rights of the Cuban people to determine their own future. Something they‘ve been denied for far too long.“

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted on Monday that the protests were “an act of great courage,” adding: “I support the Cuban people in their pursuit of liberty and condemn any violence or targeting of those exercising their rights.”

The protests and their scope are almost unprecedented in the history of the communist country, which faces a major economic crisis exacerbated by U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Before the president’s statement on Monday, among the highest ranking administration officials to offer a comment in support of the Cuban protesters was Julie Chung, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising Covid cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Chung tweeted on Sunday. “We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also tweeted late Sunday that the U.S. “supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

Several congressional Republicans have expressed support for the protests, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who posted more than a dozen tweets in English and Spanish targeting socialist leaders and criticizing the White House’s failure to respond more quickly to the situation.

“The people of #Cuba bravely take to the streets against 62 years of socialist tyranny,” Rubio, who is Cuban American, tweeted on Sunday evening. “12 hours later President @JoeBiden @POTUS has yet to say a word about it.”

Rubio sent a letter to Biden on Monday, as well, detailing the state of suffering in Cuba as a result of exploitation by the government there.

“The current protests in Cuba are not just about current economic shortages,“ he wrote . “They are about the longstanding and deliberate actions taken by the dictatorship to stymy the economic prosperity and political freedom of the Cuban people.“

Rubio thanked Biden for recognizing the protests in Cuba as a call for freedom, and called on him to take action to support the Cuban people. Among other asks, Rubio urged the president to warn the government that encouraging mass migration would be seen as a hostile action against the U.S., facilitate open internet access in Cuba and coordinate a condemnation with allies of repressive actions in the country. Rubio also asked that the Biden administration make clear that Trump-issued policies toward Cuba would remain in place. The former president tightened sanctions against the country when he was in office, contributing to struggles in Cuba‘s economy.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), another Cuban American lawmaker, also attacked Biden on Monday morning, shortly after the White House released its statement.

“What is it with the Biden administration?” Cruz tweeted. “The Cuban people are fighting for freedom against an illegitimate tyrannical regime that is willing to torture and kill to stay in power. American leaders must say so and condemn the regime and its brutality - unequivocally.”

The criticism of the administration’s response to the Cuba protests was not strictly partisan.

Brett Bruen, the former director of global engagement in former President Barack Obama’s White House, tweeted that Biden’s “delayed decision to support the protesters in #Cuba is a reflection of a policy process problem that continues to plague the Biden Administration - they are not making the right calls, at the right time & its costing them credibility.”

Brittany Gibson and Maeve Sheehey contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban American#Miami Herald#Ap#White House#State Department#The State Department#Covid#Republicans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Examiner

Joe Biden, country killer

President Joe Biden met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi at the White House on Monday. It wasn't just any leader-to-leader meeting. Biden announced that the United States would soon end its combat mission in Iraq. The move comes just a few months short of the 10th anniversary of America’s last withdrawal from Iraq.
U.S. PoliticsThe Oakland Post

The United States needs to stop enabling Cuba’s communist dictatorship

The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’
Presidential Electionwsgw.com

On Biden’s foreign policy: Columnist and author Max Boot

In this episode of “Intelligence Matters,” host Michael Morell speaks with Max Boot, a best-selling author, foreign policy analyst, and columnist for the Washington Post about the Biden administration’s foreign policy approach and its likely top challenges. Boot explains why he believes much of the administration’s success will depend on repairing domestic partisan divisions, and why winning the respect of the U.S.’s enemies may as important as maintaining the respect of its friends. Boot and Morell also discuss the strategic threat posed by China, Russia and others, as well as the near-term consequences of the administration’s decision to complete a military drawdown in Afghanistan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

'Levin' on border, immigration

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Lenin," July 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin and this is LIFE LIBERTY & LEVIN. We have a very important show for...
U.S. PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Cubans are suffering. Biden needs to end the embargo | Opinion

The anti-government protests that erupted in various Cuban cities this July received enormous coverage in the U.S. press. But most of the coverage either underplayed or failed to mention the critical role played by the U.S. embargo in creating the blackouts and shortages of food and medicines that fueled those protests.
Presidential ElectionFairfield Sun Times

GOP, Activists Press Biden to Do More on Cuban Uprising

The Democratic National Committee this week launched a digital ad campaign in Florida highlighting President Biden’s actions to support Cubans rising up against that nation’s repressive government. “The president has been incredibly clear: the Cuban people are crying out for freedom, and the United States will continue to stand with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy as U.S. ambassador to Australia, CNN reports

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, as U.S. ambassador to Australia, CNN reported on Friday, citing three unidentified people familiar with the process. The White House declined to comment on the report. Kennedy threw her...
POTUSWashington Times

Critics say Biden missing a chance to back freedom movement in Cuba

The Biden administration on Monday leveled fresh sanctions against Havana and aligned with 20 other democracies to collectively condemn the Cuban regime’s recent crackdown on protesters, but critics and anti-communism activists say the U.S. moves are not enough. President Biden, they say, is missing a historic chance to back a...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden must try harder to stop the coup in Tunisia

Back when then-Vice President Joe Biden hosted then-Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at his Washington home in 2015, the American “underscored the importance the United States places on ensuring that democracy succeeds in Tunisia.” Now, the current Tunisian president is testing Biden’s commitment to that promise. So far, indications are that the White House is wary of getting deeply involved in Tunisia’s spiraling democratic crisis.

Comments / 14

Community Policy