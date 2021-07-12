Biden: ‘We stand with the Cuban people’ amid historic protests

Cuban exiles rally in Miami's Little Havana in support of protesters in Cuba who took to the streets in rare protests to complain about a lack of freedom and a worsening economic situation. | Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP

President Joe Biden on Monday expressed solidarity with protesters in Cuba, where thousands of people rallied against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

Ahead of a White House meeting on gun violence with Attorney General Merrick Garland and local leaders, Biden said he wanted to start the session “by recognizing the remarkable protests that have been taking place in Cuba.”

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. And I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long, long time — if, quite frankly, ever,” Biden told reporters.

“The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights,” he said. “And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba.”

Biden also said the United States “stands ready to continue to provide assistance” to both Cuba and Haiti, the Caribbean nation that has been plunged deeper into crisis since the assassination of its president last Wednesday.

“I’ll have more for you as we move on,” Biden added.

Earlier Monday, Biden issued a similar message in a statement that applauded the protesters for “bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights.” The U.S. “calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves,” he said.

The show of support from the American president comes after masses of protesters marched on the Malecon promenade in the capital city of Havana on Sunday, as well as elsewhere across the island.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Biden‘s support at a State Department briefing later Monday afternoon.

“The Biden-Harris Administration stands by the Cuban people and people around the world who demand their human rights and expect governments to listen to and serve them rather than try to silence them,“ Blinken told reporters. “And we join partners across the hemisphere and around the world in urging the Cuban regime to respect the rights of the Cuban people to determine their own future. Something they‘ve been denied for far too long.“

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted on Monday that the protests were “an act of great courage,” adding: “I support the Cuban people in their pursuit of liberty and condemn any violence or targeting of those exercising their rights.”

The protests and their scope are almost unprecedented in the history of the communist country, which faces a major economic crisis exacerbated by U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Before the president’s statement on Monday, among the highest ranking administration officials to offer a comment in support of the Cuban protesters was Julie Chung, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising Covid cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Chung tweeted on Sunday. “We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also tweeted late Sunday that the U.S. “supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

Several congressional Republicans have expressed support for the protests, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who posted more than a dozen tweets in English and Spanish targeting socialist leaders and criticizing the White House’s failure to respond more quickly to the situation.

“The people of #Cuba bravely take to the streets against 62 years of socialist tyranny,” Rubio, who is Cuban American, tweeted on Sunday evening. “12 hours later President @JoeBiden @POTUS has yet to say a word about it.”

Rubio sent a letter to Biden on Monday, as well, detailing the state of suffering in Cuba as a result of exploitation by the government there.

“The current protests in Cuba are not just about current economic shortages,“ he wrote . “They are about the longstanding and deliberate actions taken by the dictatorship to stymy the economic prosperity and political freedom of the Cuban people.“

Rubio thanked Biden for recognizing the protests in Cuba as a call for freedom, and called on him to take action to support the Cuban people. Among other asks, Rubio urged the president to warn the government that encouraging mass migration would be seen as a hostile action against the U.S., facilitate open internet access in Cuba and coordinate a condemnation with allies of repressive actions in the country. Rubio also asked that the Biden administration make clear that Trump-issued policies toward Cuba would remain in place. The former president tightened sanctions against the country when he was in office, contributing to struggles in Cuba‘s economy.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), another Cuban American lawmaker, also attacked Biden on Monday morning, shortly after the White House released its statement.

“What is it with the Biden administration?” Cruz tweeted. “The Cuban people are fighting for freedom against an illegitimate tyrannical regime that is willing to torture and kill to stay in power. American leaders must say so and condemn the regime and its brutality - unequivocally.”

The criticism of the administration’s response to the Cuba protests was not strictly partisan.

Brett Bruen, the former director of global engagement in former President Barack Obama’s White House, tweeted that Biden’s “delayed decision to support the protesters in #Cuba is a reflection of a policy process problem that continues to plague the Biden Administration - they are not making the right calls, at the right time & its costing them credibility.”

Brittany Gibson and Maeve Sheehey contributed to this report.