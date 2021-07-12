Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Funny Women Tweets Because Women Are Way Funnier Than Men

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're ever feeling low or a little down in the dumps, and you need a bit of a chuckle, just scroll through Twitter. It's full of humor, and let's face it, we could all use some more of that. And no one rocks Twitter quite like women because women are freakin hilarious, and we're so here for it. As usual, they are full of entertainment, wittiness, and cutthroat humor. Whether it's about the harsh realities of love, the trials and tribulations of life, and everything in between, the funny women of Twitter have a lot to say about it. Here are some of the funniest tweets by women we found this week for you to scroll through and enjoy, and here are some more for when you're done.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satirequeen Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
CarsPosted by
Vice

Men Are Worse for Climate Change Than Women Because They Love Meat and Cars

Men emit 16 percent more greenhouse gases than women because they tend to spend more money on fuel and eat more meat, among other things, a new study has found. The discrepancy is attributed to spending habits, or what men choose to spend their money on—and not because men spend more money than women overall. In fact, they only spend about 2 percent more than women in total, according to the study, published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Bad driver goes hilariously viral after worst parking job ever

A UK motorist is being hailed as the nation’s “worst parker” after taking a staggering eight minutes to reverse his vehicle into a sizable parking space. A Facebook clip of the vehicular follies has since gone viral online, the Daily Mail reported. Andrei Dalca, who filmed the “embarrassing” spectacle from...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Ned’s Declassified’ actress Lindsey Shaw criticized for mocking viral TikTok trend from Black creators

Former Nickelodeon actress Lindsey Shaw is being criticized for mocking a viral TikTok made by Black creators. The video, which Shaw has since deleted, shows her reacting negatively to the recent TikTok trend. TikToker @notnotcandace reposted the original video, in which Shaw says, “Hey, are we OK? What the fuck is this?” and then mockingly demonstrates the dance from the video.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
104.5 KDAT

TikTok Star Addison Rae Got Fired From Her New Job Following Social Media Backlash

Addison Rae lost her latest gig within 48 hours. On Friday (July 9), the 20-year-old social media influencer-turned-actress revealed her newest job: UFC's on-air reporter. "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment," the TikTok star jokingly tweeted alongside photos of her holding a UFC-branded microphone on a red carpet.
TV & Videostvcream.co.uk

French and Saunders: Funny Women, Saturday, 21.00, Gold

Despite it being sold in some places as a fully-fledged French and Saunders reunion, it’s pretty much just a clip show, though a superior one at that with the pair returning to their familiar sketch show surroundings to record some inevitably idiosyncratic links. The aim is to celebrate the greatest women in comedy, from their influences like Lucille Ball and Phyllis Diller, to some of today’s new names like Rosie Jones, and there should be some amusing and intriguing clips for our perusal.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Dude tries to tear down Pride flag, gets outsmarted by lesbian’s ingenious carabiner trick

A young man was left embarrassed after struggling to yank off a pride flag displayed out of a garage. The incident was caught on security footage and shows a person trying to repeatedly tear down a stranger's Pride flag. The Phoenix resident, an apparent homophobe, was shirtless and covered his face up, as he walked up to the garage and tried to tear down the flag. The flag was put on display by a lesbian woman on her garage door. The video was posted by @leftovergains on TikTok, where it viral and has been viewed over 1 million times. The video also found its way onto Twitter where it was shared close to 2,000 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy