Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta surge forces fresh virus restrictions as England embraces 'Freedom Day'

By JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER, Michel Euler, YAMIL LAGE, Rezas, Simon MALFATTO, Nina LARSON with AFP bureaus
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iyKo_0auKymxX00
French nurses such as Diane Braccagni will now have to get inoculated under new orders announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday /AFP

France and Greece on Monday joined countries that are reimposing tighter Covid-19 restrictions to stem the surge of Delta variant infections threatening the global fight against the pandemic.

The virus has killed more than four million people since first emerging in China in late 2019, and attempts to halt its spread are being hampered by mutations creating highly contagious variants such as Delta, first seen in India.

Vaccines are seen as the best way to allow economies to reopen while keeping the public safe. But patchy roll-outs of the jabs -- whether through lack of supplies, vaccine hesitancy or slow government responses -- threaten global efforts to escape the pandemic.

European governments are turning to more coercive measures to get more of their populations to sign up for the jabs.

The cautious approach in the EU stands in contrast to that in London, where the government confirmed plans to lift most curbs in England by July 19 -- a day Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dubbed "Freedom Day".

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own covid response policies.

While some scientists fret that ending measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing spells trouble, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the link between infections and deaths was "severely weakened" with more than two-thirds of the UK population fully protected,

Daily new infections are running at more than 30,000 in the UK, with average deaths in single digits, NHS data show.

- Worrying data -

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a national address, said that healthcare staff, retirement home employees and others working with vulnerable people will have to get jabbed by September.

He also announced that from August, anyone wanting to go out to eat or drink, visit a shopping centre or attend a festival, theatre show or cinema screening will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4A7R_0auKymxX00
Spread of the coronavirus /AFP

The prospect of having to take a test for every meal or drink out appeared to have an instant impact on many unvaccinated French people.

The Doctolib site used to book shots said after Macron's address that a record 20,000 appointments were being taken every minute.

Greece is also ordering mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations of all health workers, including those working in retirement homes, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

Only 4.3 million of Greece's population of 10.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

"The country is not going to close down because of the attitude of some people," Mitsotakis said.

And the Spanish tourist regions of Catalonia and Valencia also announced new measures.

"The data are more than worrying, they are frankly very, very bad," Catalonia's public health secretary Josep Maria Argimon said, announcing curbs.

- Rewarding 'civicism' -

Macron said his government's aim was to recognise the "civicism" of those who had been vaccinated while "putting in restrictions on the non-vaccinated rather than on everyone."

Around 35.5 million people -- just over half of France's population -- has received at least one vaccine dose, while 27 million have had two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9LnA_0auKymxX00
France's Emmanuel Macron hosted several meetings before his expected evening address to the nation /POOL/AFP

Highlighting the stark divisions the pandemic has created globally, United Nations agencies warned the outbreak threatened a lasting calamity for the world's children and was fuelling historic spikes in hunger.

Schools remain shut in 19 countries, affecting 156 million children in what risks being "a generational catastrophe," the heads of two UN agencies, UNICEF and UNESCO, warned.

Another UN report on Monday said the pandemic had resulted in an estimated 18 percent increase in the number of people facing hunger.

The World Health Organization took a swipe at the senseless "greed" of rich countries leaving vast swathes of the global poor unprotected.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic would end soon "but for the lack of decisive global leadership".

Vaccine nationalism was "prolonging the agony" and there was only "one word that can explain this... it's greed," Tedros said.

- WHO scolds vaccine manufacturers -

While not naming countries, the WHO blasted those considering Covid-19 booster vaccinations while the most vulnerable in other nations were left exposed to the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsyCc_0auKymxX00
Covax has delivered more than 100 million jabs so far, well short of its aims after expected supplies from India failed to materialise /AFP

Israel, for example, announced plans to begin administering a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems.

The UN's health agency also scolded vaccine manufacturers prioritising deals for boosters rather than first and second shots for unvaccinated health care workers and elderly people in poorer nations.

"Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritising the supply of vaccines as boosters to countries whose populations have relatively high coverage, we need them to go all-out to channel supply to Covax," he said.

He was referring to the international programme that is seeking to provide equitable access to doses for the most vulnerable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikLhk_0auKymxX00
Indonesia is facing its worst outbreak so far /AFP

Two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinovac and Sinopharm, have agreed to immediately begin making more than 100 million Covid vaccine doses available to Covax.

"Thanks to this deal... we can move to start supplying doses to countries immediately," said Seth Berkley, who heads the Gavi alliance -- one of the partners behind Covax.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#England#Delta#Uk#French#Eu#Covid#Nhs#Healthcare#Doctolib#Spanish#Unicef#Unesco#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

"Dangerous and unethical experiment": England drops restrictions despite surging COVID infections

London — Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, the U.K. government dropped virtually all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions for England on Monday, declaring July 19 "Freedom Day." But as nightclubs and movie theaters reopened to full-capacity crowds, thousands of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were forced to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.
Public Healthpaddleyourownkanoo.com

Canada to Reopen Borders to Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Beginning August 9

Fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential reasons beginning August 7 so long as Canada’s “COVID-19 epidemiology remains favourable” Ottawa said on Monday. U.S. tourists have been banned from entering Canada throughout the pandemic but non-essential ‘discretionary’ travel will soon be permitted...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

‘Freedom day’ or ‘Anxiety day’? England to end COVID-19 curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – As England’s so-called “freedom day” draws near, excitement at the impending end of COVID-19 restrictions is tempered by worries of rising cases and downright fear among the vulnerable. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to move England to Step 4 – the end of legal lockdown curbs –...
Public HealthSan Mateo Daily Journal

Virus surge fears, UK leader's quarantine, mar 'Freedom Day'

LONDON (AP) — Corks popped, beats boomed out and giddy revelers rushed onto dancefloors when England’s nightclubs reopened Monday as the country lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask mandates and other pandemic-related curbs on freedom. For clubbers and nightclub owners, the moment lived...
Immigrationdallassun.com

European Governments Brace for Post-Lockdown Migrant Surge

European governments are seeing migrant numbers swell once again and they still have not settled on a coherent policy to cope with another influx. Their dilemma was underlined Monday when the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 50 migrants had drowned after their boat sank off the coast of Libya, 120 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli.
World94.3 Jack FM

Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar sat near its highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global recovery and sent money into safety. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest against the greenback since December early in the...
Public Healthkentlive.news

What lockdown rules are changing on ‘freedom day’ in England?

Today marks so-called “freedom day” in England when most remaining legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted. After months of pandemic-related constraints, the country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map. Here, we look at how life will be different:. What measures are going?. It is official:...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Guatemala cancels order for Russian vaccines

President Alejandro Giammattei announced Tuesday that Guatemala has canceled its order of a second batch of eight million Russian-made Covid-19 vaccines due to a delivery delay of a previous order. With a population of 17 million, Guatemala has recorded 355,223 cases of Covid-19 and 10,174 deaths since the start of the pandemic. ec/rsr/to/jh
Public Healthaustinnews.net

European Commission: 70% of EU Citizens Vaccinated

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that 70 percent of adults in the bloc have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, 57 percent of over-18s are now fully vaccinated across the 27 nations, she said in a statement. The European Commission president has...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

England, Scotland end quarantine for vaccinated from US, EU

LONDON — (AP) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England and Scotland without quarantining starting next week, U.K. officials said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both...
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

UK scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU, US travellers

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Fully vaccinated people from the United States and European Union will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government said. "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport Minister...
TravelPosted by
IBTimes

England To Allow Unquarantined Travel From US And EU If Jabbed

People fully vaccinated in the United States and European Union -- except France -- will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday. "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Myanmar seeks international help as Covid bites

Junta authorities in Myanmar are seeking help from the international community to tackle the coronavirus, state media said Wednesday, as the impoverished country looks beyond ally China in its struggle to beat back a new wave. The nation has been in turmoil since the military took power in February, with many hospitals ill-equipped to cope with a surging caseload after many medical staff walked out in protest at the coup. Stay-at-home orders affecting millions have failed to halt the surge, with crematoriums working at capacity and volunteers working to bring out the bodies of people who have died in their homes. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing told a "coordination meeting to beef up cooperation with the international community" that Myanmar should seek money from a Covid-19 response fund set up by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy