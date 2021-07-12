Twin County United Way partners with Red Cross to set up donation center

Twin County United Way has partnered with the Red Cross to set up a donation center for both firefighters and potential victims of area wildfires. The donation center is located at Erb’s Ace Hardware, located at 141 Thain Road in Lewiston. Drop off is at the inside front of the building near the cashier area. Hours for drop off are the store hours, which are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.