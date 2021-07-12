Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

‘Total chaos’ at Heathrow Terminal 5 as staff forced to self-isolate

By Cathy Adams
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mRX9_0auJyZQz00

There were scenes of “total chaos ” this morning at Heathrow airport check-in due to huge numbers of staff being forced to self-isolate.

Passengers complained of long queues at check-in at Heathrow Terminal 5, one of the two operating terminals at the London airport, due to a shortage of staff.

Social media was flooded with images of the disruption, all showing snaking queues for check-in desks and security.

One passenger said he estimated there were “more than a thousand” people trying to get through security at one point.

Passenger Kathryn Wylie tweeted that it was “total chaos” , while Barry Manners called it a “shambles” .

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that the “congestion” in the departures area was due to staff members being told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

They added: “We have activated additional team members to assist passengers with their journeys and the operation has now returned to normal. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Opz8E_0auJyZQz00

It comes as train operators are warning that dozens of trains across Britain have been cancelled today due to staff shortages .

The cause appears to be the so-called “pingdemic”, with essential staff being told to self-isolate because they have been in contact with a coronavirus case.

GWR said: “A shortage of train crew means that an amended Great Western Railway service will be in operation today, Monday 12 July, due to a significant number of staff having to self-isolate following notification from Test and Trace.”

London Victoria is seeing cancellations on links to the Sussex coast and some shorter-distance services.

This morning The Independent reported that passengers returning to the UK could face queues of three to four hours when amber list restrictions are lifted for vaccinated travellers next week.

Foreign travel is expected to receive a sudden boost when the rules are relaxed – but the influx of returning passengers could cause major delays at UK airports, border force is warning, as it is “not set up to cope with that sort of demand”.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Heathrow Terminal 5#Total Chaos#Terminals#Nhs Test#Gwr#Great Western Railway
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The US Sun

Coronavirus news UK – Train services slashed & pubs face ‘summer of closures’ as Covid pingdemic forces staff to isolate

MORE than 800,000 people in the UK are thought to have caught Covid in the space of just ONE week, a national survey has suggested. Shock figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today, as part of it's ongoing Covid infection survey, say 1 person in 75 was estimated to have the virus - a steep rise from 1 in 95 recorded the previous week.
Public HealthTelegraph

Heathrow queue chaos: E-gates fail to work for fully vaccinated travellers

Fully-vaccinated travellers faced queue chaos at Heathrow airport after E-gates failed to recognise their status. The E-gates only allowed holidaymakers from green list countries and travellers who had to quarantine at home to pass unhindered. Vaccinated travellers from amber list countries, however, were blocked and forced to queue for paper...
TrafficBBC

Rail services face cuts as staff self-isolate

Train companies have said they may have to reduce timetables to cope with shortages of staff forced to isolate by the NHS Covid app. The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said that as Covid cases were increasing, more staff were being "pinged" by the app. It said that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Pingdemic: London Tube line suspended and rail services cancelled as staff told to self-isolate by Covid app

A London Underground line has been suspended and dozens of trains cancelled in the north of England after staff shortages were triggered when workers were told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app.The Metropolitan Line was not running on Saturday due to several control room workers being pinged. Services on the Piccadilly and District line were also affected.Richard Jones, London Underground's head of network operations, said: "Due to a shortage of control room staff who are having to self-isolate following notification this morning via the Test and Trace app, there will be no service on the Metropolitan line for the...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Marks & Spencer could reduce opening hours after NHS app tells more staff to self-isolate

Marks & Spencer may be forced to reduce its opening hours due to the rise in the number of staff having to self-isolate after being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app.The latest NHS statistics show that more than 500,000 alerts telling people to self-isolate were sent out to people in the week ending 7 July, which is a 46 per cent increase on the previous week.As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow – 48, 161 new cases were recorded in the UK on Sunday – retailers have warned that supply chains could soon face disruption as...
Public HealthGizmodo

UK Celebrates Covid 'Freedom Day' as Boris Johnson Is Forced to Self-Isolate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into close contact with his Health Minister Sajid Javid, who tested positive for covid-19. Ironically, Britain has dropped all covid-19 restrictions today, meaning anyone in England can go to bars, restaurants, and clubs without any social distancing or mask requirements. The prime minister has called it “Freedom Day.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Greene King closes 33 pubs after staff told to self-isolate

One of the UK's largest pub chains has been forced to close 33 of its venues after workers were told to self-isolate.Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a problem and I think it could get worse. It is disruptive to the business."We had to close, in the last seven days, 33 pubs due to lack of staff because of self-isolation.A sharp rise in Covid case numbers resulted in more than half a million people being "pinged" by the NHS app after coming into close contact with someone with Covid-19 in...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Pingdemic paralysis: Food chains, police and railway signalling staff are dragged into the crisis caused by self-isolation rules

National food chains yesterday joined the growing number of employers dragged into the pingdemic crisis. Pret a Manger, Nando’s, Greggs and McDonald’s are all suffering extra staffing problems caused by the NHS self-isolation policies. Sandwich chain Pret has shut 17 outlets, Greggs is shuffling staff between some sites to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy