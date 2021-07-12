Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies; knew power and prison

By KEVIN McGILL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uhqe_0auJwqAo00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living, quick-witted four-term governor who reshaped Louisiana’s oil revenues and dominated the state’s politics for decades, a run all but overshadowed by scandal and eight years in federal prison, died Monday. He was 93.

Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends by his bedside, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt said, days after entering hospice care at his home in Gonzales, near the Louisiana capital.

“I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point,” Edwards said days before he died, according to his family’s statement.

The “Cajun King” was known for delivering a steady supply of memorable one-liners as well as for his deft political instincts. Infamously, the lifelong Democrat said once said that the only way he could lose to a particularly lackluster Republican was if he were “caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy.”

A native of Louisiana’s Acadiana region who swore his 1972 oath of office in French and English, Edwards enjoyed renewed popularity after emerging from prison in 2011 at age 83, with his flamboyant character intact.

The federal case that led to his May 2000 conviction involved him taking payoffs from interests seeking riverboat casino licenses during his final term in the 1990s. Edwards maintained the case was built on secretly taped and misinterpreted conversations and the lies of his former cronies, who made deals to avoid jail.

But the conviction and the numerous investigations and allegations were an unavoidable stain on his legacy.

“He had eloquence, creativity, a razor-sharp mind, executive abilities that many lacked, and leadership skills that many envied. He could relate to crowds better than almost any politician I ever knew,” Louisiana State University journalism professor Robert Mann said in an email Monday. “He had everything, and yet squandered it by devoting much of his time to enriching his friends. I’ve rarely seen a wider chasm between the promise for greatness and reality.”

Silver-haired and gifted with an easy charm, Edwards dominated Louisiana politics in the late 20th century much as Huey P. Long had dominated its earlier years. They shared a populist appeal to the state’s downtrodden, and political fortunes that flowed in part from taxes on oil. But the dealmaking Edwards had a cooler demeanor.

Edwards was born on Aug. 7, 1927, to a sharecropper and a midwife in Avoyelles Parish, in the region settled by 18th century French exiles from Nova Scotia who came to be known as Cajuns. According to his authorized biography, his father’s ancestors were Welsh; his mother’s continental French; but Edwards always considered himself a Cajun.

Raised a Roman Catholic, Edwards preached in the Church of the Nazarene as a teen and didn’t drink or smoke. Despite his unabashed fondness for high-stakes gambling, dirty jokes and his reputation as a womanizer, he earned a following among Catholics and fundamentalists.

He had four children during a 40-year marriage to his high school sweetheart, the former Elaine Schwartzenburg, before they divorced in 1989. Five years later, at 66, he married 29-year-old Candy Picou in a ceremony at the governor’s mansion. They divorced after he went to prison, but he found a third wife in Trina Grimes, then 32, a pen-pal who visited him behind bars.

“I would have walked into prison a happy man had I known how it was going to end,” he said at his lavish 90th birthday bash in 2017.

They had a son, Eli, in 2013 — Edwards’ fifth child — and starred in a short-lived reality TV show, “The Governor’s Wife.”

“He was so optimistic all the time. Nothing bothered him except bothering other people,” Trina Edwards said.

According to the statement, she said his dying words were to his 7-year-old son: “Eli told him every night, ‘I love you.’ And he told Eli, ‘I love you, too.’ Those were his last words.”

A lawyer, Edwards began his political career on the City Council in the town of Crowley in 1954 before moving on to the state Legislature, then Congress. He won the governor’s office in 1972 with help from organized labor and Black voters realizing their civil rights-era strength.

He appointed more African Americans to policy-making positions than any previous governor and spearheaded the adoption of a new constitution.

“My dad never saw color and never turned his back on anyone in need,” said his son Stephen Edwards, who worked alongside his father in the Edwards Law Firm, according to the family statement.

Edwards seized on an oil boom in 1974 to defeat energy interests and fill Louisiana’s coffers, tying oil taxes to price, rather than volume. Changing the severance tax from 25 cents a barrel to 12.5% of value made Louisiana the most cash-rich state in the nation at the time while New York City was going bankrupt, said Honeycutt, his official biographer.

Constitutionally barred from a third consecutive term, he left office in 1980 only to return four years later, after easily defeating incumbent David C. Treen, the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction and a frequent target of Edwards’ barbs. “It takes him an hour and a half to watch ’60 Minutes’” was typical.

The campaign was briefly suspended by tragedy: Edwards’ youngest brother, attorney Nolan Edwards, was murdered by a disgruntled client.

A grieving Edwards resumed the race and went on to win, then paid off his debts from the $14 million campaign by chartering a $10,000-a-head trip to France for his friends and supporters.

“I’ve wanted all my life to be a king, and now I can be,” he quipped during their stop in Versailles.

But more trouble loomed.

Oil prices plummeted. Edwards pushed through $700 million in highly unpopular taxes, and his reputation for impropriety caught up with him.

Edwards had seemed impervious to earlier scandals, even when he acknowledged that he and his wife Elaine received $20,000 from South Korean government agent Tongsun Park.

But in 1985, he was indicted on federal racketeering charges involving hospital and nursing home regulations. His fortunes had faded by the time he was acquitted the next year: Bowing out of a 1987 runoff when he faced certain defeat against Democratic Rep. Buddy Roemer, Edwards appeared politically finished.

But Roemer suffered political setbacks — voters rejected his tax overhaul package and disliked his switch to the Republican Party. Edwards entered the race and won the runoff in a landslide against former Klansman David Duke by stoking fears that an ex-Nazi in the governor’s mansion would bring economic ruin.

“Vote for the crook. It’s important,” said a popular bumper sticker.

Edwards retired in 1996 before winding up again under federal indictment. After prison, he attempted one more political comeback, losing a runoff to a Republican in a south Louisiana congressional race in 2014.

Eulogies poured in as word of his death spread.

Louisiana’s current governor, John Bel Edwards, no relation, said: “Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the family, but there will be a public viewing in the Louisiana State Capitol’s Memorial Hall, not far from where Huey Long is buried.

___

Associated Press Writer Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge contributed to this story.

Comments / 44

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Buddy Roemer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Organized Labor#Ap#Democrat#Republican#French#Cajuns#A Roman Catholic#Catholics#The City Council#Congress#African Americans#The Edwards Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsRegister Citizen

Weekend memorials and funeral for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol. Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol's Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Louisiana Stateavoyellestoday.com

Sunday Funeral Services for Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will provide a pool camera feed as part of a coordinated effort to provide coverage of the funeral services of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards on Sunday, July 18. Times are fluid. Please monitor the Satellite Coordinates for updates. LPB will relay a signal from a...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Final parade: Ex-Gov. Edwards carried to funeral site

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bagpipes played as an honor guard carried the flag-draped casket bearing the body of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards down the steps of Louisiana's towering state Capitol …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Baton Rouge, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Death of a legend: Louisiana's Edwin Edwards didn't stoop to racism

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 numbers increasing the fastest in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE –  Louisiana now has the highest growth in COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Friday afternoon press conference, and he pleaded with the people of the state to get vaccinated to protect themselves from sickness and death.  While the state’s vaccine lottery campaign has helped […] The post COVID-19 numbers increasing the fastest in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Politicslpb.org

Remembering Edwin Edwards

Hosted by André Moreau, the program dives deep into LPB’s considerable digital archives, which include profiles, interviews, and debates, bringing viewers a more in-depth portrait of the complex politician. Additional perspective will be provided by journalists Beth Courtney and Bob Courtney, who both spent decades covering Edwards during his multiple terms in office.
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

LPB, La. Digital Media Archives compiles a list of digital assets of Edwin Edwards

With the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) have compiled a body of archived work highlighting Edwards’ political career. The digital archives include profiles, interviews, and debates and they are all available for the public to freely stream at www.ladigitalmedia.org . You can also access the archives at www.lpb.org .
Louisiana StateLeesville Daily Leader

Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians

Rep. Danny McCormick’s attempt during the Louisiana Legislature’s session to have Louisiana designated a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” would never have passed constitutional muster. The state can’t just up and decide that its laws take priority over the country’s. But in calling out the absurdity of the Oil City Republican’s legislation, there’s a chance that some of us lost sight of the reality that Louisiana — to our great peril — has long been a fossil fuel sanctuary state.

Comments / 44

Community Policy