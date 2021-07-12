San Angelo breaks daily rainfall record Sunday; Abilene at six inches above normal for year

The National Weather Service in Abilene/San Angelo said Monday San Angelo broke its daily rainfall record for July 11.

The old record was 1.51 inches, set back in 1937. The 1.92 inches that fell yesterday set the new record, the NWS said on its Facebook page.

San Angelo now is at 13.10 inches for the year; or 2.21 inches above normal.

Abilene sits at 19.51 inches for the year, or 6.11 inches above normal.