Treasury yields edge higher as investors gear up for Powell testimony and big week for earnings, data

By Mark DeCambre
Yields for long-dated U.S. government debt on Monday edge higher as investors await a batch of important economic reports, notably data on inflation, due later in the week, as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

StocksFort Worth Star-Telegram

Stocks turn mixed as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 log back-to-back losses as Fed says economy has 'made progress' from COVID but not enough

The Nasdaq Composite on Wednededay ended solidly higher but the broader market closed weaker as the Federal Reserve signaled that the countdown has begun on scaling back its massive support for the U.S. economy, but a decision still appeared a ways away. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 128 points, or 0.4%, at 34,930, the S&P 500 index was virtually flat, but in negative territory, to end at around 4,400. The benchmarks declined for the second straight session. The Nasdaq , meanwhile, closed up 0.7% at roughly 14,762. The Fed kept interest rates at a...
EconomyBloomberg

Don’t Expect to Earn Yield on Powell’s Watch

Federal Reserve meetings are steadily becoming Rorschach tests: Chair Jerome Powell says broad words and analysts decide how to interpret them. Some Fed observers said Wednesday’s meeting was boring; others called it confusing; and still others viewed it as a straightforward baby step toward tapering the central bank’s $120 billion of monthly bond purchases. There was some definitive information, however: Fed members had their first, formal, in-depth discussion about the pace and composition of paring back the regular asset purchases. And they want to see some blowout jobs numbers before deciding that they’ve met their goal of “substantial further progress” in the labor market, whatever that ambiguous phrase may mean.
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges into positive territory after Fed statement, bond yields remain higher

Stock indexes turned mostly higher, while Treasury yields remained up after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left its monetary policy setting unchanged and said the economy has made progress toward the standards it set for starting to slow down its bond-buying program --- but not enough progress to start tapering yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 94 points or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 was up less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%. The 10-year Treasury note yield remained up 1.3 basis points at 1.249%, little changed from its level ahead of the statement, while the 2-year yield edged up 0.8 basis point to 0.211%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold his news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed talks about tapering but sets no timeline

(Adds quotes, details, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve flagged ongoing discussions around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support but gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases. The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the U.S. central bank said in a new policy statement that remained upbeat. Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the central bank's bond-buying program, a precursor to eventually raising interest rates. "The Fed took another small step forward in their patient and methodical path towards tapering of their bond buying program," Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors said in a note. In a news conference following the release of the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it was time to pull back from the economic support the U.S. central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the coronavirus pandemic's economic shocks. "I think there's important stuff that Powell would rather see such as how the end of the pandemic jobless benefits go, how school reopenings go ... and how the Delta variant evolves over the next couple of months," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell also said that when the Federal Reserve does begin to reduce its bond purchases it will likely cut purchases of mortgage-backed securities at the same pace as Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.228%, after briefly rising to a session high of 1.278% immediately after the statement. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 102 basis points. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for rate hikes to begin in March 2023. The Fed is widely expected to announce a taper this year with bond reductions not likely to begin until year-end of early next year. Some analysts expect that an announcement could come at the Fed's August Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, while others see that as too soon. Powell said on Wednesday he is in the process of writing a speech to be delivered at the Jackson Hole conference but declined to say what his remarks will focus on. The Fed also said on Wednesday that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors," meaning it was not an imminent risk. Some Fed officials have warned that rising price pressures may be persistent. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, rose to 2.63%. The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets during times of stress. July 28 Wednesday 4:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2035 0.001 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.3617 0.000 Five-year note 99-158/256 0.7031 -0.007 Seven-year note 101-196/256 0.9854 -0.007 10-year note 103-168/256 1.2277 -0.006 20-year bond 107-116/256 1.8007 -0.003 30-year bond 111-36/256 1.8846 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.50 2.25 spread (Editing by Sandra Maler)
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Fed Stays the Course

The Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell brought a little cheer to parts of Wall Street on Wednesday, keeping benchmark interest rates steady (as expected) but also indicating that accommodative policy would stick around for some time. In a release, Powell said that the U.S. labor picture would need to...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Treasury yields are flat as investors digest Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields were flat Thursday as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was unchanged at 1.263% by 7:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 1.912%. Yields move inversely to prices. Treasurys.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 145 Pts Higher After Powell's Comments; Facebook Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening largely higher Thursday, helped by a dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the U.S. central bank’s latest policy-setting meeting and an improvement in sentiment toward Chinese assets overnight. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 145...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Slightly Higher With Fed Meeting in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Monday, with investor attention focused on the Federal Reserve two-day monetary policy meeting this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.291% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 1.6 basis points to 1.94%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price a bit weaker as traders await FOMC conclusion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly lower in early U.S. dealings Wednesday. The metals and many other...
StocksCNN

Crucial Fed meeting has US stock investors on edge

US stocks finished mixed on Wednesday, with only the Nasdaq Composite eking out a gain. The Dow ended 0.4%, or 128 points, lower, while the S&P 500 was flat. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, closed up 0.7%. Investors were busy with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy update Wednesday afternoon: The central bank...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Moves Cautiously as Markets Await Fed Cues

USD/MXN trades cautiously but the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday could spark volatility. Although no policy change is expected, the central bank could offer guidance on the next steps for normalization. If the Fed argues for patience and fails to signal an imminent shift towards tapering, the U.S. dollar could...

