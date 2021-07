The second game for iOS and Android is Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel. Not much is known about this barring the fact that it has four player duels. More information for this project will be revealed soon but Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is planned for a worldwide release on iOS and Android. The Nintendo Switch exclusive game is Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel set for release this year. If you’re new to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, check out the official website for it here. It is good to see a lot of mobile support from Konami for Yu-Gi-Oh! continuing. Hopefully we get some good announcements for PES soon. Have you been playing any of the Yu-Gi-Oh! games on mobile or Switch recently?