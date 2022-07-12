Why July 12th Matters in Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1962, the Rollin’ Stones made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club. They would later add the letter “G.”

In 1992, police arrested Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose at New York’s Kennedy Airport on charges related to a 1991 incident at a concert in St. Louis where the singer is said to have started a melee by diving into the crowd to grab a fan’s camera.

In 2003, Rob Halford announced that he was rejoining Judas Priest for a tour and a new album, their first together in 13 years.

In 1969, Blind Faith made their live debut in the United States at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1996, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin was charged with drug possession after the death of the band’s keyboard player, Jonathan Melvoin, in his New York hotel room.

In 1986, Simply Red had their first number one in America with “Holding Back the Years.”

In 1999, Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst was arrested after allegedly kicking a local security guard in the head during the band’s show in St. Paul, Minnesota

And in 2008, 61-year-old Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood left his wife of 23 years and moved in with an 18-year-old cocktail waitress.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)