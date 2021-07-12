Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil prices mark first loss in 3 sessions as worries about spread of COVID variant intensify

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Oil futures on Monday mark their first loss in three sessions, with prices succumbing to growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that could hobble appetite for crude in parts of the world.

