Starz has succeeded in blocking Disney from launching a streaming service in Brazil under the name “Star Plus.” A judge in Sao Paolo granted a temporary restraining order on Friday, holding that Disney cannot use the brand name when the service debuts on Aug. 31. Disney announced in May that it would launch the new service in most Latin American countries, with offerings including ESPN content along with movies and TV shows from Disney’s various entities. Starz has filed complaints in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, arguing that the “Star Plus” name infringes on its trademarks and will cause customer confusion. The ruling in...