Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘A fire they poured petrol on’: Boris Johnson and Priti Patel condemned over football racism ‘hypocrisy’

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1v8I_0auFV1r500

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have been branded “hypocrites” for condemning the racist abuse of England’s footballers, after their previous stances on tackling racism.

Labour seized on the prime minister and the home secretary having failed to support the team taking the knee before games – alleging they had given “license to the racists”.

Sayeeda Warsi , the former Conservative party chairman, also accused her own party of reaping what it had sowed – pointing to its fighting of “culture wars”.

Former footballer Gary Neville accused Mr Johnson of having “promoted” racism, in his notorious newspaper article about Muslim women looking “like letterboxes” .

And England player Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary, suggesting that she was only “pretending” to be disgusted by the racism aimed at his fellow squad members.

“You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘gesture politics’ and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former England rugby international Ugo Monye echoed Mings’s comments. “You didn’t back our team or condemn anyone for booing a peaceful protest,” he told Ms Patel on Twitter. “You facilitated & validated anti social & racists behaviours during the tournament. The horse has bolted Priti”

The criticism came after the prime minister said England’s team should be “lauded as heroes, not racially abused”, tweeting: “Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

But, before the tournament, Mr Johnson initially refused to criticise fans booing the players for taking the knee, while Ms Patel supported their right to boo what she called “gesture politics”.

Angela Rayner , Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Let me be clear. The prime minister and the home secretary gave license to the racists who booed the England players and are now racially abusing England players.

The pair were “like arsonists complaining about a fire they poured petrol on. Total hypocrites,” she tweeted.

Mr Neville, now a TV analyst, told Sky News : “When we get racist abuse after a football match at the end of a tournament, I expect it unfortunately because it exists.

“And it’s actually promoted by the prime minister, who called Muslim women letterboxes, said they look like letterboxes.”

Baroness Warsi said the Conservatives “need to think about our role in feeding this culture in our country”, she told the prime minister and home secretary.

“If we “whistle” & the ”dog” reacts we can’t be shocked if it barks & bites,” she tweeted. “It’s time to stop the culture wars that are feeding division. Dog whistles win votes but destroy nations.”

Baroness Warsi added: “As a proud centre right politician, as a proud part of a diverse vibrant nation that produced a football team that spoke to and represented England in all its modern diverse glory, it shames me that in 2021 some in politics are still playing fast & loose with issues of race.”

Following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, police are investigating offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards players from an ethnic minority background

A third minister, education minister Gillian Keegan , also questioned taking the knee – which the team began after last year’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations – for “creating division”.

But Mr Neville said: “Accepting and validating that players who take the knee are promoting equality and inclusion and defending against racism – it’s coming from the very top.

“You know full well that if your parents do something, your children will follow.”

And he contrasted the leadership skills of England boss Gareth Southgate with Mr Johnson, saying they are “absolutely poles apart”, adding: “You can be a leader and a gentleman, you can be ruthless – but have empathy and compassion.”

But Mr Johnson’s spokesman rejected the criticism, saying: “The prime minister made clear he wanted people to be cheering the team, not booing them, before England played their first match, and you’ve seen his comments this morning condemning the horrible comments made on social media.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

191K+
Followers
92K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Petrol#Uk#Labour#Conservative Party#Muslim#Mings#Sky News#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson facing revolt by Conservative councillors over planning reforms

Boris Johnson is facing an open revolt by Conservative councillors over the Government's planning reforms, with local authorities lining up to formally condemn the plans. Tory councillors in Richmond, south-west London, have backed a motion warning that the planned changes would "curtail residents' rights to influence development where they live".
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel criticised by Labour for ‘not bothering to turn up’ to urgent question on racism

Labour has accused Priti Patel of “not even bothering” to appear for an urgent Commons question on the prevalence of racism on social media after abuse was directed at three black England footballers.Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, also reiterated his call for both Boris Johnson and Ms Patel to apologise for failing to speak out against those who booed the national team as they took the knee in protest at racism.It comes after Ms Patel, who condemned the abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euros final, was accused of having “stoke[d] the fire” of...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘Truly extraordinary’ to accuse Boris Johnson of racism, minister claims

A government minister has claimed it would be “truly extraordinary” for Labour to claim that Boris Johnson was guilty of racism in a heated exchange in the House of Commons.Home Office minister Victoria Atkins was grilled by MPs on what action the government would take to make sure stronger action is taken against racist abuse on social media.Labour MP Zarah Sultana asked the minister what she thought of Mr Johnson “when he was describing black people as piccaninnies with watermelon smiles, when he used newspaper columns to mock Muslim women … when he refused to condemn the booing of...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tories EXTEND poll lead over Labour to 11% despite football racism row - but Boris Johnson's personal approval rating falls back into negative territory amid confusion over Freedom Day

Boris Johnson's Tories have stretched their poll lead over Labour to 11 points despite a fortnight spent fighting political fires - but there are signs Boris Johnson's vaccine bounce is running out of energy. A poll released today by Survation puts the Conservatives up 2 per cent on 43 per...
SocietyBBC

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on racism towards England footballers

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on racism towards England footballers. Sir Keir Starmer has asked the prime minister if he regrets "failing to condemn" people who booed England players when they took the knee against racism. During PMQs, the Labour leader said Boris Johnson could not "have it both ways" and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson condemned over ‘pathetic’ appointment of ex-Bullingdon Club friend to Whitehall sleaze watchdog

Boris Johnson’s government is under fire after one of the prime minister’s university friends – a former Bullingdon Club member – was handed a role on Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog.Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, has been named as one of two new members for the committee on standards in public life.Sir Alistair Graham, former chair of the independent committee, claimed the appointment was “pathetic” – given the friendship between Mr Johnson and Mr Fergusson.“It really is desperate if you have to be a university mate of Boris Johnson...
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces Commons defeat over vaccine passports

Boris Johnson faces defeat in the House of Commons over his plans to bring in vaccine passports after Labour indicated that it would oppose the measures. A Labour spokesman said making people show proof of Covid jabs for "everyday access" to venues was "costly, open to fraud and impractical". Mr...
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism

West Didsbury (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at a mural of striker Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised amid a deluge of abuse against England players. Throughout the day, hundreds gathered at the mural to the England player in the Withington area of Manchester which had...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel urged to halt mass deportation to Zimbabwe over ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation

Priti Patel must halt the imminent deportation of up to 50 Zimbabwean nationals due to the “deteriorating” political and human rights situation in the country, 75 cross-party politicians have said.A letter to the home secretary, signed by MPs and peers from all major parties, warns that a charter flight to Harare, due to fly on Wednesday, must be “urgently halted” and a moratorium on all removals to Zimbabwe imposed until its government “ends their gross human rights violations”.There are also fears over the public health implications of the flight amid reports of a Covid case in Brook House immigration removal...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson admits he has only ‘skeleton’ of a plan to level-up country as major speech comes under fire

Boris Johnson has admitted he has only “the skeleton” of a plan to level up the country as promised, as a major speech was criticised for lacking detail.The prime minister was challenged that he had failed to set out how to tackle “entrenched inequalities” – after acknowledging 11 years of Tory rule had left many areas poorer than in the former East Germany.Mr Johnson used the speech in Coventry to unveil plans for a new wave of “county deals” to give the English shires similar devolved powers as metropolitan mayors, and made small-scale announcements on money for football pitches...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel still isn’t dealing with the root causes of Channel crossings

Right. So we’ve got Brexit done. We’ve left the European Union. We’ve taken back control, as the famous slogan went, of our borders. We’ve implemented a points-based Australian-style brightest and the best immigration regime. So we’ve sorted the migration issue, right? Seems not. The dinghies are still coming. There are still plenty of people literally dying to get into Britain. Some are refugees and asylum seekers, some are economic migrants and others are somewhere between, trying to escape hopeless poverty-stricken existences in, or close to, war zones – but not actually victims of torture, say. Mostly they’re younger men, as migrants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy