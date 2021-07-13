Dominion Energy (D) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK-A) Agree to Terminate Sale of Questar Pipelines;

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.