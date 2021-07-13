Dominion Energy (D) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK-A) Agree to Terminate Sale of Questar Pipelines;
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A), today announced they have agreed to terminate the planned sale of Questar Pipelines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The decision is a result of ongoing uncertainty associated with achieving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.www.streetinsider.com
