Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Marcus Rashford mural vandalised with racist graffiti, police say

By Sam Hancock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09K5XZ_0auEvRKj00

An official probe has been launched after a mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, police have announced.

Graffiti – which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as “racially aggravated” – appeared on the artwork, in Withington, Manchester, after the match.

It was not immediately clear what had been written, but a local man, Ed Wellard, was pictured covering up the words with bin liners.

Later on Monday, residents from Withington – where Rashford is from – decorated the black squares with messages of love and support for him. One sign, in the shape of a heart, said “Hero”, while another called him a “role model”.

In a statement , published this evening, Rashford apologised for missing his penalty but said he would never be sorry for the “colour of my skin” or “where I came from”.

Commenting on the show of support from locals, he added: “Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. I’m Marcus Rashford, [a] 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.”

GMP said it would be working alongside Manchester City Council and Akse, the street artist who created the powerful image of the Manchester United and England striker, “to ensure this graffiti is removed and the mural is repaired as soon as possible”.

Officers added in a statement that they were alerted to the damage at about 2.50am on Monday.

Ch Supt Paul Savill, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, branded the act “disgraceful” and said it “will absolutely not be tolerated”.

“Greater Manchester prides itself on being made up from a number of diverse communities, and hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city,” he said.

“GMP takes crimes of this nature very seriously and an investigation has been launched. If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this offender, please do not hesitate to speak to police.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

News of the incident comes after England manager Gareth Southgate spoke out about the “unforgivable” racist abuse aimed at Rashford and fellow England players Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after their penalty attempts in Sunday’s historic match.

All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout against Italy, and were targeted on social media after the game. The Metropolitan Police swiftly announced that the attacks would be investigated.

“It’s just not what we stand for,” Mr Southgate said at a press conference on Monday where he discussed his team’s loss. “We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.”

Directing anger away from the players and towards himself, Mr Southgate, who has managed England since 2016, reminded the nation that “it’s my decision who takes the penalties, it’s not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out”.

Boris Johnson, the Football Association (FA) and Prince William have also condemned the attacks.

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” the prime minister tweeted . “Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

England players have been on the receiving end of criticism throughout the tournament due to their decision to take the knee before games in a bid to highlight the fight against racial inequality.

When the tournament started on 11 June, Mr Johnson was denounced for refusing to condemn fans who booed when players performed the act during warm-up games, as was his home secretary Priti Patel, who branded taking the knee “gesture politics”.

Mr Johnson went as far as saying he “disapproved of people booing the England team” when asked at the time, adding: “I see no reason to do that.”

But he continued: “When it comes to gestures and symbols, I’m more on the side of practical action to combat racism and make life better for everybody in this country.”

This led to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing his political opponent of not having “the guts to call it out”.

The mural of Rashford was commissioned in recognition of his work to tackle child food poverty, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, for which he received an MBE from the Queen.

“We dared to dream yesterday and our hopes were dashed, but to wake up to this is more depressing. Racism seems to be more and more prevalent,” Mr Wellard, who co-founded Withington Walls, a community street art project which helped bring about the painting, said earlier.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact police on 0161 856 4973, quoting incident number 453 of 12/7/2021 – or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 8

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Prince William
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Graffiti#British Royal Family#Uk#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp#Manchester City Council#The Manchester United#The Metropolitan Police#The Football Association#Labour#Withington Walls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Hillsborough's 97th victim: Devastated family and Liverpool pay tribute to Andrew Devine, 55, as he dies 32 years after suffering horrendous injuries in disaster

The family of a Hillsborough survivor who has died at the age of 55, more than 30 years after suffering horrendous injuries in the disaster, have paid tribute to him. Andrew Devine, from Mossley Hill, was 22 years old when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final played in Sheffield on 15 April 1989. A coroner's inquest in Liverpool ruled he was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, making him the 97th victim.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Police investigate racist abuse of three Black players on England's national soccer team after Euro championship loss

London — Three Black players on England's national soccer team have been subjected to racist abuse online after England lost to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. The players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — helped carry the England team though the tournament, but missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Wayne Rooney apologises over hotel photographs

Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and Derby County Football Club after a number of images were shared online. The photographs appeared to show the former England and Manchester United forward asleep in a chair as women posed beside him. “I made a mistake, I went to a private...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

World disgusted by racist abuse toward players

The sports world is reeling Monday morning after an onslaught of racist vitriol was spewed on social media toward members of England’s soccer team following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, in which England was beaten by Italy in penalty kicks. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — who are Black...
Premier LeagueBBC

Marcus Rashford mural notes to come down as heavy rain forecast

Thousands of messages left on the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester are to be removed for safekeeping ahead of heavy rains forecast for the weekend. The heartfelt notes were left on the wall in Withington in a show of solidarity after it was vandalised following England's Euro 2020 exit. They...
SocietyBBC

Marcus Rashford told to ignore 'nasty' bullies by boy, 6

A six-year-old boy has written a letter to Marcus Rashford urging him to ignore "nasty bullies" after the England team was subjected to racist abuse. Harry, from Newcastle, says he will also send the player a football trophy he won after hearing Rashford's mural in Manchester had been defaced. Harry's...
SocietyThe Independent

Young Manchester United fan backs Marcus Rashford after racist abuse

A young boy from Manchester spoke out in support of Marcus Rashford as crowds gathered to take the knee in front of his mural in Withington. “Marcus Rashford does not deserve these racist chats on social media. White people need to respect the players that missed the penalties and they need to respect Marcus Rashford as well,” Jaylen Waite, 10, said to applause.
SoccerBBC

Euros 2020: Locals repaint footballer mural daubed with racist graffiti

A mural supporting the England players who faced racial abuse in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final has been fixed by a community after it was defaced. Racist graffiti was daubed over the painting of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's shirt numbers in Darlington on Saturday. The...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

New mural of Marcus Rashford unveiled at school in Wigan

A new mural of Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has been unveiled on the side of a school in Wigan. The 23-year-old had a similar mural of himself defaced last week in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy. Rashford has been depicted on the...
AdvocacyBBC

Marcus Rashford mural: Money raised goes to foodbank charity

Thousands of pounds raised after Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was vandalised will be donated to a foodbank charity. The artwork was defaced after England's loss in the Euro 2020 final in which Rashford missed a penalty. An online crowdfunding campaign raised nearly £40,000 and thousands of messages were left...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

'I suffered racism in the past… from my OWN team-mates!': Jordan Turner reveals his personal experience of racial abuse and says vile treatment of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford was predictable

Jordan Turner believes tougher measures are needed to stamp out online racist abuse as he prepares to take centre stage at Wembley — six days after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat. The Castleford star has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign for Daryl Powell’s side and aims to realise his dream...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Manchester United offer injury update on Marcus Rashford

It all still seems a bit up in the air on the injury front. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued an update on Marcus Rashford’s injury, and it has created more questions than answers. Speaking after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer was asked about Rashford,...
Premier League90min.com

Marcus Rashford yet to decide on shoulder surgery

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford is still considering his options when it comes to potentially undergoing shoulder surgery this summer. Rashford has been managing an issue with his shoulder for the best part of eight months now, and he saw a specialist last week...

Comments / 8

Community Policy