Prothena sells ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk for up to $1.2 billion

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Shares of Prothena Corp. Plc were up 1.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal to sell its ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk in a $100 million deal that is worth up to $1.2 billion, based on milestones. ATTR amyloidosis is a rare disease that can cause a buildup of amyloid deposits in the body. One of the therapies in the portfolio is an experimental monoclonal antibody drug that has completed a Phase 1, open-label clinical trial. Prothena's stock has soared 393.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.3%.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

#Novo Nordisk#Amyloidosis#Attr#Prothena Corp
