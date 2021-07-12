Why there are longer waits at Des Moines Airport

Chart: Axios Visuals; Data: Des Moines International Airport

Many are itching to travel this summer, but an influx of vacation-goers is resulting in slightly longer wait times at the Des Moines Airport, officials say.

Why it matters: We're used to getting through security quickly, but you might want to consider showing up a little earlier for your flight.

State of play: More inexperienced flyers are taking to the skies this summer, many of whom don't have TSA PreCheck.

Pre-pandemic, 50% of Des Moines Airport flyers were business travelers who knew the security screening process or had PreCheck, said airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna.

But many companies are waiting to resume business travel until this fall. There's also a surge in "infrequent" flyers — particularly family and friends wanting to travel after being cooped up over the last year — that's making the security line longer, Kovarna said.

Only 15% of recent travelers in Des Moines had TSA PreCheck versus the typical 40% of local business travelers, according to Kovarna.

The other issue: Airlines are hurting from worker shortages , resulting in flights possibly being canceled or delayed.

Between the lines: Airport passengers can expect to wait at least 25 minutes in the TSA screening line and travelers should arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their departure time, Kovarna said.