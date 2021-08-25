Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

6 Rude Money Questions You Should Never Ask (or Answer)

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

It's natural to be curious about other people's financial situations, and while there are advantages to having more open conversations about money , there are some things you just shouldn't ask.

"Rudeness runs rampant when it comes to the root of all evil -- the love of money -- and people seem to have no conscience when it comes to asking about it," said Joy Weaver, a protocol and etiquette expert. "Obvious rude questions include, 'How much do you make?' or 'How much did that cost?'"

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
See: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

But those aren't the only money questions that could come off as rude.

"Be cognizant not to ask questions that are too prying or nosey," Weaver said. "If you are considering snooping in on someone’s personal life, ask yourself, ‘Would I want someone asking me these questions?’ Remember, treat others the way you want to be treated."

Here are six more money-related questions that are impolite to ask.

Last updated: July 12, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Oj6T_0auE7hkg00

How Did You Do in Your Divorce Settlement?

"This one always comes in the form of 'I really care about you' but really, the underlying question is 'How much money did you receive?'" said Weaver, who is the author of "How to be Socially Savvy in All Situations."

More Advice: Do You Have To Tell Your Partner About All Your Purchases?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W16uR_0auE7hkg00

Did You Receive Any Inheritance Money?

"When a loved one passes away, this is a rude money question that is nobody's business, and will certainly not earn you any sympathy points," Weaver said.

Someone Owe You Money? How To Get It Back Without Ruining the Relationship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKnAt_0auE7hkg00

How Much Do You Pay in Taxes?

"Some try to leverage economic policy discussions to sneakily investigate other people's finances," Weaver said. "All antennas should be up when someone asks this question or one similar. This information is personal and confidential, and any kind of debate does not require you to disclose information on your personal financial stance."

Need To Borrow Money From a Friend or Family? How To Approach the Subject

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYaQt_0auE7hkg00

How Many Square Feet Are in Your Home?

"Don't be nosey!" Weaver said. It also goes without saying that you shouldn't ask someone how much they paid per square foot for their home.

More Modern Money Etiquette: Who Pays for Food When Houseguests Visit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfVsf_0auE7hkg00

Who Did You Use as Your Mortgage Company?

"Unless you're talking with a close friend, never ask someone about the method they used to finance their home," Weaver said. "This could rub people the wrong way, as you're essentially asking if they paid in cash or if they required a mortgage."

Tips: Should You Make Your Venmo Transactions Private or Public?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jps8r_0auE7hkg00

Which Charities Do You Donate To?

"First, it is terribly declassé to brag about charitable donations , and you should never ask another person how much they've contributed to a charity," Weaver said. "People often choose to donate to organizations that touch their hearts. It can be a deeply personal decision and no one wants to feel like their generosity could be taken advantage of."

Now that you know what not to ask, find out how to respond when someone poses a rude money question to you .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Rude Money Questions You Should Never Ask (or Answer)

Comments / 2

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rudeness#Etiquette#Pays For Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

100 Fun Questions to Ask Your Spouse

There’s a good reason why people call their spouse the “better half.”. More often than not, a couple will know their significant other better than anyone else. This comes from the fact that they spend time together and make efforts to understand each other. However, although you may know your spouse better than anyone else, you still might be unaware of so much more!
Relationshipswfxb.com

Things You Should Never Ask if You Want to Stay in Social Graces

When are you expecting? That is one question that will cause you to fall out of social graces. There are obvious things we should never ask a stranger. Relationship advisors say there are also some things we shouldn’t ask those we know and love. Including have you gained or lost weight. They say questions like that even though well intended could at best make the other self conscious. If you are trying to compliment instead say, “You look great today, is something different?” If they want to expound they will, if not they will accept it as a compliment. Also to keep your social graces don’t ask questions like “Do you think you could fall in love ever again if I died?” Also “Are you going to wear that?” All questions that put the other person between and rock and a hard place and deem you, in the end, at best a jerk.
Industrygentside.co.uk

This is why you should never swap seats in an airplane

Getting on an airplane isn't always the most pleasant of experiences... Especially if you're not particularly fond of the person who is sitting beside you. So, what harm can moving seats during your flight really do?. Should you be changing your seat?. Well, according to a few pilots, changing your...
EconomyInc.com

3 Things That You Should Never Outsource

As a business coach, I am a firm believer in focusing on the things that you do best and outsourcing the things that you struggle with. For instance, unless you are an accountant, hiring a controller or bookkeeper is probably a good idea for your business. If you don't have the slightest clue how to write a sales copy piece or put together a marketing campaign, your return on investment by hiring an outside firm would be well worth the effort. Same thing goes for website design, IT work, etc. If you aren't good at it, chances are someone else is.
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Why You Have to Question the Stories You Tell Yourself

Your circumstances shape the stories you tell, but the stories you tell also shape your life. It's critical to separate fact from fiction. Questioning your stories, no less editing them, is likely to rock your world. But if the call is to grow, consider these growing pains. Your stories don't...
Family RelationshipsShawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Five questions to ask your parents

If you are fortunate enough to have one or both of your parents, I encourage you to read this article and take what I'm sharing to heart. At this point in life I have already lost my father and my mother, so I wish I had read (and heeded) an article like this some years ago.
Real EstateLaredo Morning Times

Top questions about earnest money answered

If you’re in the middle your home search, you have probably already considered the important financial commitment you’re about to make. In addition to a downpayment, there are other costs associated with the homebuying process, such as applying for and securing a loan, hiring an inspector and getting title insurance. One more important check you’ll have to write covers earnest money.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Technologycsufresno.edu

Commonly Asked Questions and Their Answers

Whether you’re trying to buy rims online or find the best skincare for combination skin, some questions are just burning to be answered. Of course, there’s no way we could answer all of them. But here are six of the most commonly asked questions across all categories. Some of these may surprise you.

Comments / 2

Community Policy