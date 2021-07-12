Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

19-year-old riding bike on I-170 killed in hit-and-run crash

By Nicole Sanders, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 18 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection to a deadly crash on Interstate 170 Monday morning. The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes just north of Forest Park Parkway. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sha’leah Hamblin, 19, was riding her bike in the fast lane when she was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Camaro. The driver drove off before police arrived.

