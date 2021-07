Viewing more than 50 homes in a matter of months, upping the budget with each bid, sending handwritten letters in hopes of pulling on the sellers’ heartstrings—it’s all part of real estate’s new normal, says the Washington Post. The race for the winning bid on one Boise home included: an investor couple who had purchased more than 20 homes during the pandemic, a family whose head of the household lived in a camping trailer for months, waiting to finally purchase a home to move his family into the new town, and dozens of others. All were desperate for the chance at moving into the seemingly average three-bed home listed at a price double what the sellers purchased it at three years ago.