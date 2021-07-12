Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Musk tells SolarCity trial that Tesla would 'die' if he wasn't CEO

By Tom Hals Sierra Jackson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk insisted in court that Tesla Inc's(TSLA.O)board controls the company but also said the electric vehicle maker would "die" if he wasn't the chief executive, as he ended his first day of testimony on Monday in defense of Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges the celebrity CEO strong-armed Tesla's board of directors into depleting the company’s assets with the $2.6 billion all-stock deal for SolarCity.

The CEO at the time owned a roughly 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins, and some Tesla shareholders alleged the deal was aimed at bailing out Musk's investment in the solar panel company.

Kicking off a two-week trial in Wilmington, Delaware, Musk, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and a slightly askew dark tie, testified that he has tried "very hard not to be the CEO of Tesla, but I have to or frankly Tesla is going to die.”

Board members and others involved in the deal will testify beginning as soon as Tuesday, when Musk will also return to the witness stand.

The lawsuit accuses Musk of dominating the board's deal discussions, pushing Tesla to pay more for SolarCity and misleading shareholders about the company's deteriorating financial health.

Musk told the court that the Tesla board handled the SolarCity deal and he was not part of the board committee that negotiated the terms.

"I don't even know what happened," he testified.

Musk responded calmly during cross-examination from shareholder attorney Randall Baron, but Baron's yes or no questions often elicited lengthy, meandering responses. At one point Musk called the lawyer "a bad human being."

Baron asked if the board vetted his Technoking title, which he gave himself in March.

“It generated a whole bunch of free press and Tesla doesn’t advertise and it’s helpful to general sales,” he said. He called the title a joke: “I think I’m funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46shXP_0auBiOOk00
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Shares of Tesla closed up about 4.4% on Monday at $685.75.

Central to the case are claims that despite his minority stake, Musk was a controlling shareholder of Tesla due to his ties to board members and domineering style. That designation would impose a tougher legal standard and increase the likelihood that the court would conclude the deal was unfair to shareholders.

Shareholders have asked the court to order Musk, one of world's richest people, to repay to Tesla what it spent on the deal.

Musk was initially questioned for about an hour by his attorney, Evan Chesler, who asked him to describe his relationship with the board.

“I’d say good," Musk replied. "They work hard and are competent. They provide good advice and are rigorous in acting on behalf of shareholders.”

He said he did not set pay for directors or have the ability to fire or hire them. He also said that because he owned the same percentage of stock in both companies and there was no cash involved in the deal, he didn't benefit. He said the merger was aimed at combining Tesla's battery business with SolarCity's sustainable energy generation.

"There was no financial gain," he testified.

Legal experts said the judge will be looking for evidence that Musk threatened board members or that directors felt they could not stand up to him.

"It would be a surprise to most people if the court were to come out and say that he doesn't control here," said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School. "Because he certainly acts like he does."

Tesla's directors settled allegations from the same lawsuit last year for $60 million, paid by insurance, without admitting fault.

Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights will likely take months before he issues a ruling.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla O Rrb Board#Technoking#Boston College Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk warns each Cybertruck would 'literally cost ONE MILLION dollars each' if Tesla started production now, as he pushes back until next year due to battery cell shortages

Elon Musk said each Cybertruck would 'literally cost a million dollars a piece or more' if Tesla started producing the futuristic vehicle now, adding that production is now being delayed to sometime in 2022 over battery shortages. The statement was made during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call Monday, which highlights the...
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Could Cost a Million Dollars

After parading the prototype in New York City, a couple of months ago, electric car maker Tesla seems to have hit a roadblock with the production of its heavy vehicle, Cybertruck. Speaking at a quarterly earnings call from the Giga Factory in Texas, CEO Elon Musk brought forward the challenges in making the Cybertruck at a large scale. Failure to do so would result in each Cybertruck costing a million dollars to make.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Like The “Baskin Robbins of Batteries”

A major Tesla milestone was announced yesterday — the all-electric automaker just surpassed over $1 billion in GAAP net income. But that doesn’t mean it’s time for complacency. During Tesla’s Q2 earnings conference call, CEO Elon Musk said, “If you look at history, often, the seeds of defeat are sown on the day of victory. We will endeavor not to make that the case at Tesla.”
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla's Elon Musk Says No Chance at Steering Wheel Instead of Yoke in Model S

Tesla redesigned its Model S with a yoke-style steering wheel, and we're not the only ones wondering: Is it safe for the average driver?. We reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and learned that they don't "approve" design changes like this—it's up to the automaker to make sure its products meet safety standards before they release them.
EconomyJalopnik

Elon Musk Sure Didn't Sound Certain About Full Self-Driving On Tesla's Earnings Call

Overall, Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Call was very positive for the company: It made a healthy quarterly profit of $1.1 billion, and a big chunk of that money came from actually selling cars, not regulatory credits. That’s great! Some of that money also came from people dropping $10,000 (or, by subscribing for $99 or $199 a month) for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, which is currently in a beta stage of development. During this call Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought up an interesting question about when and if those customers’ money will have been well-spent.
EconomyDigital Trends

Elon Musk reveals how non-Tesla EVs will use Superchargers

Elon Musk caused consternation among many Tesla owners recently when he said the company is planning to open up its Supercharger stations to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs), with many fearing the move will result in crowded facilities and longer lines at chargers. But in a second-quarter earnings call with Tesla...
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla moving to Cybertruck beta production later this year

Tesla provided an update on Cybertruck production during the latest earnings call. The company announced that it would be moving towards Cybertruck beta production later this year in Gigafactory Texas. In its Q2 2021 Update Letter, Tesla stated it was making progress on the industrialization of the Cybertruck and plans...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Elon Musk to bail on Tesla earnings calls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors Monday during the company's second quarter earnings call not to expect him on future calls unless he has something major to announce. "I will no longer default to doing earnings call," Musk said, according to Bloomberg. "Obviously I’ll do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say."
Businessithinkdiff.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a jab at Apple, again

At Tesla’s earnings call, CEO Elon Musk took a jab at Apple for its control over the App Store and use of Cobalt in batteries. This is not the first time Musk has openly criticized the Cupertino tech giant for Apple might be Tesla’s future competitor. After rumor mills reported...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Hints At Simple Solution For Supercharging Non-Tesla EVs

During the second-quarter earnings call, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk answered a question about the upcoming opening of the Supercharging network to other EVs. The technical solution to implement the access will be fairly simple, based on an app. Once a user will register and assign a credit card, he/she will be able to indicate the stall (probably using a QR code), accept the price, and unlock the power for a non-Tesla electric vehicle.

Comments / 4

Community Policy