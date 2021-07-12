Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, IN

Summer restaurant weeks start in Howard County, featuring around 40 businesses

By Erin Hardy
Posted by 
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8Fwz_0auBGVOt00

The biannual Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages event kicks off Monday, this time featuring more than 10 Asian American Pacific Islander restaurants in a new partnership with the Howard County Asian American Pacific Islander Workgroup.

Asian American residents account for 18% of Howard County’s population and nearly 7% of the state population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We are beyond excited and grateful for this new partnership with the AAPI Business and Economic Development Committee,” said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County, in a statement.

“This is a wonderful beginning to better showcase Howard County’s diverse cultural culinary offerings to visitors and residents alike, especially now in light of the challenges our small business community has faced.”

Around the county, 40 restaurants and businesses are offering specialty menu items and beverages, as well as bundled meal packages, from July 12 through 25.

[More Maryland news] ‘Full of life’: Family and friends remember 32-year-old Shaunya Green, fatally shot in White Marsh, as fearless, fun-loving »

Lost Ark Distilling Company in Columbia is again providing hand sanitizer to participating restaurants to encourage safe dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This summer, with our vaccination progress and record low COVID-19 cases, is the perfect time to step back out and experience everything our community has to offer — delicious food, amazing drinks and good company,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

“You can travel the world through the food and ambience here in Howard County, and we’re encouraging more of our locally owned restaurants to use the platform of restaurant weeks.”

The participating restaurants and businesses as of Monday afternoon include:

New this year, Visit Howard County also is offering the chance to win restaurant gift certificates. Beginning Monday, people ages 18 and older can enter to win by following @VisitHoCoMD on Instagram and then sharing a photo of their Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages dining experience or meal with the #hocorwcb2021 hashtag.

For more information, go to visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks.

Comments / 0

Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
569
Followers
29
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Howard County, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Indiana Business
Howard County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Howard County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Asian American#U S Census Bureau#Food Drink#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky, Dressel star for US; Japan’s baseball team advances

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky made more history for the U.S. in the pool. Same for Caeleb Dressel. And Japan won again in baseball’s return to the Olympics. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle, finishing her grueling Olympic program with a third straight victory in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. Dressel captured his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy