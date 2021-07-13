Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tour de France 2021: Stage 16 preview, route map, prediction and start time today

By Dylan Terry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4pID_0auB18vT00

Stage 16 could be another day for the Tour de France general classification challengers to try - and likely fail - to dislodge race leader Tadej Pogacar from their wheel. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard, Richard Carapaz, Ben O’Connor and Wilco Kelderman are all still battling it out for a podium place, so that will be something to keep an eye on over the 169km route.

The stage contains four categorised climbs, the last two of which come inside the final 33km and average more than seven per cent. So it is a tough afternoon in the saddle for all involved, even if they promise to be well rested heading into the final six days of the Tour.

The most logical conclusion to draw from today’s stage profile is that a breakaway will likely make it to the finish. With a huge GC day expected to take place on Tuesday, Pogacar and the rest of those contesting the podium will almost certainly wait for stage 17.

We are also coming towards the end of the Tour with a host of teams still without a great deal to shout about. Movistar have struggled at this year’s race despite Alejandro Valverde trying and failing to take stage 15 as he finished second behind Sepp Kuss . The 41-year-old Spaniard could well see this as an opportunity to go one better and take his fifth career stage win at the Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFWHM_0auB18vT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcHjw_0auB18vT00

Prediction

Although there are four tough climbs on the agenda, the magnitude of tomorrow’s stage for the general classification hopefuls will likely mean they leave this one for the breakaway. Alejandro Valverde finished second behind Sepp Kuss on stage 15 and could we choose to bid for victory again in this one. Then there is Nairo Quintana who also seems to be fighting for both King of the Mountain points and stage wins. But my pick for today is the irrepressible Wout van Aert who seems to win when you least expect him to. The Belgian also appears to be targeting the polkadot jersey, so that could also be a motivating factor for Van Aert to launch a solo attack.

Start time

Stage 16 is set to start at 12.05pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4.30pm.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nairo Quintana
Person
Alejandro Valverde
Person
Sepp Kuss
Person
Wilco Kelderman
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Race#Tour De France 2021#Gc#Spaniard#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
CyclingSan Francisco Chronicle

American rider conquers Pyrenees in Tour de France, wins Stage 15

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra — Sepp Kuss couldn’t suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday’s grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd...
UEFABBC

Tour de France 2021: Patrick Konrad wins stage 16

Austrian Patrick Konrad held on to clinch a thrilling solo victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France. He attacked out of a breakaway on the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, the penultimate climb of the hilly 169km stage. It is the 29-year-old's first Tour stage and first professional win. Tadej...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France 2021: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sailed to the summit of the hors category Col du Portet on hardest day of the Tour de France and won his first stage as the leader of the three-week race. The podium of the Tour de France ascended into the clouds in the final...
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 19 updates on route from Mourenx to Libourne

Follow live coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France today. If Mark Cavendish wins today he will break the all-time record number of stage wins at the Tour de France. No mean feat. The 36-year-old’s four victories at this year’s race have seen him equal the record of 34 which was set by all-time great Eddy Merckx 46 years ago when he claimed the last of his wins on stage nine of the 1975 Tour.Cavendish has unequivocally proved himself to be the fastest man in the race when it comes down to a bunch sprint. Now he...
Cyclingchatsports.com

CU alumnus Sepp Kuss wins Stage 15 of Tour de France

Sepp Kuss, Netherlands, Alejandro Valverde, University of Colorado Boulder, Spain, Colorado. University of Colorado Boulder alumnus Sepp Kuss became the first American to win a Tour de France stage in 10 years on Sunday when he won the 15th stage of professional cycling’s premier race. The 26-year-old from Durango, Colo. is racing for Team Jumbo–Visma, a professional cycling team based out of the Netherlands.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 21 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar looks to retain title today

This year’s edition of the Tour de France comes to a conclusion on the Champs-Elysees today, with two key storylines to follow.Tadej Pogacar, who has been clad in the yellow jersey since stage seven, will look to become the youngest rider ever to retain the title. The 22-year-old Slovenian has been dominant over the last three weeks and seems a lock to win the race this afternoon, though the stage victory could go to another rider.Mark Cavendish’s remarkable resurgence this summer has seen the Manx rider win four stages to equal the all-time overall stage wins record held by...
Cyclingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tadej Pogacar wins stage, boosts overall Tour de France lead

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won his second straight stage and third overall Thursday to extend his lead in the Tour de France. Tightening his grip on the yellow jersey, the 22-year-old finished the mountainous, 80-mile Stage 18 trek from Pau to Luz Ardiden just ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 20 results and reaction from time trial route from Libourne to Saint-Emilion

Follow all the latest reaction from stage 20 of the Tour de France today.Slovenian Tadej Pogacar is now poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title after the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow in the 20th stage, a 30.8-km individual time trial won by Belgian Wout van Aert on Saturday.Barring a crash in Sunday’s final stage in Paris, the 22-year-old Pogacar will finish ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, who are set to end up second and third overall, respectively.Follow all the results and reaction: Read More Matej Mohoric takes solo victory as Mark Cavendish is forced to wait for record-breaking winMark Cavendish’s Tour de France solo glory is a triumph of meticulous teamwork
CyclingRaleigh News & Observer

Marathon man Mohoric posts 2nd Tour de France stage win

Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line. Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion had a message to his critics. “It was a sign to show people that question...
CyclingBleacher Report

Tour de France 2021: Stage 20 Route, Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info for July 17

Tadej Pogacar has one more opportunity to reinforce his lead on top of the Tour de France overall classification during Saturday's Stage 20 individual time trial. The reigning Tour de France champion and current yellow jersey holder built up a five-minute and 45-second lead over Jonas Vingegaard in the previous 19 stages.
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - stage 16

That's it for the Tour for today, but there will be more fireworks tomorrow, you can be sure of that, with a summit finish at Col du Portet. Tadej Pogacar just said it will be the "hardest day" of this year's Tour, but it could be his crowning glory. You...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 18 analysis: The green jersey finale

As the intermediate sprint in Pouzac approached on stage 18 of the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish moved onto the wheel of Michael Matthews. The Australian’s BikeExchange team had already tried to distance the Manxman by upping the pace over the category 4 Côte de Loucrup six kilometres before, in a bid to gain as many points as they could over him in the green jersey competition, and it hadn’t worked. So when it came to the sprint itself, Cavendish first sat on Matthews’ wheel before switching to being led-out by the expert Michael Mørkøv as the line came into view. He won the mini-sprint to add another 11 points to his tally, while Matthews finished behind Mørkøv - to add insult to injury - to take eight.
CyclingPosted by
Fox News

Carapaz wins men's road race for Ecuador's 1st cycling medal

Richard Carapaz rode away from the biggest names in cycling to win the Olympic road race Saturday, giving Ecuador its first medal of any color in the sport in one of its marquee events. Embracing his nickname of "The Locomotive," Carapaz rode away from American breakaway buddy Brandon McNulty as...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar sets up Tour de France 2021 victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20 time trial

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will win the 2021 Tour de France in Paris on Sunday after safely defending his lead on the stage 20 time trial. The Slovenian finished eighth on the stage, just shy of a minute from the victory, having ridden a fairly cautious time trial to avoid any late accidents that might ruin his carrying the yellow jersey onto the Champs-Élysées tomorrow.
CyclingClickOnDetroit.com

Carapaz outlasts Pogacar, U.S. rider McNulty to win road race

A couple of weeks after helping Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar win the Tour de France, 23-year-old American Brandon McNulty nearly stole the show Saturday in the men's cycling road race. The final bow, though, went to Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, a powerhouse rider in the sport's grand tours who was recently featured...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from stage 21 of the Tour de France 2021

We’ve acclaimed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) many times over the last few years for being the best all-rounder in the world. How long before we should start talking about him as one of the best all-rounders the sport has ever seen?. By winning on the Champs-Élysées today, he completes a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Men’s Olympic cycling road race UK start time and TV channel information

The Olympic men’s road race favourite is Tadej Pogacar but Bradley Wiggins believes the Slovenian will be a “marked man” as he attempts to claim gold to pair with his Tour de France title.Pogacar defended his title last Sunday in relatively comfortable fashion and will be expected to secure glory in Tokyo too.Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a couple of weeks later, believes it might be a tough ask of the 22-year-old Slovenian in the heat and humidity, and with such a quick turnaround.Follow the men’s cycling road race...

Comments / 0

Community Policy