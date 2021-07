Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Imara Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of $50 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million of shares of its common stock.