Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Shameful footage shows England fans violently storming Wembley

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbqjJ_0auAHSrI00

Shameful footage has emerged of violence by England fans inside Wembley Stadium during England’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy.

Ticketless fans attempted to break into the stadium just before kick-off as they clashed with stewards outside.

This sparked widespread criticism as the gatecrashers made their way past the turnstiles and through the doors of the venue towards the ticket booth.

When stewards attempted the secure the exits, the ticketless fans who managed to get in were met by a number of ticketed England fans who proceeded to punch and kick them to stop them in their tracks.

But the horrific extent of the violence is captured in a video that has gone viral showing fans in a mass brawl.

The person who captured the incident tweeted: “Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight.

A literal child gets punched by a full-grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour.”

Warning: This video does contain distressing imagery.

A man can be seen throwing a punch at a young fan as chaos ensues.

Near the fire exit, an Asian man can be seen curling up into a ball on the floor to cover his head as he was getting kicked in the head by several people.

This happens repeatedly until stewards show up and proceed to save the man from the group and escort him out of the venue.

An FA Spokesperson said: “We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the UEFA EURO 2020 Final. This will be done in collaboration with the Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the UEFA EURO 2020 Final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

“No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible.”

People online have been sharing their disgust at the footage while urging those that may know the violent perpetrators to turn them into the police.

Though sadly this wasn’t the first sign of trouble.

In Leicester Square, videos have emerged where missiles and bottles could be seen being thrown.

Since the sickening footage was shared on Twitter, it has been viewed more than 8 million times, with thousands of people sharing their disgust.

The Met Police tweeted that 19 officers were injured during yesterday’s event in the capital after the game and 49 people had been arrested for a “variety of offences”.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Leicester Square#Curling#Uk#Ticketless#Asian#Fa#The Safety Advisory Group#Twitter#The Met Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why did England players take off their medals after Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy?

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...
Public Safetyamericanpeoplenews.com

Two men arrested over ticketless fans storming England Wembley final | UK news

Two men have been arrested for allegedly enabling people without tickets to enter Wembley stadium in London during the Euro 2020 final last weekend. The Metropolitan police said two 18-year-old men, one from Ilford, east London and another from Newham, north-east London, had been released under investigation while inquiries continued.
UEFAfroggyweb.com

Soccer-England FA commission independent review into Euro final disorder at Wembley

(Reuters) – England’s Football Association (FA) has commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, the country’s soccer governing body said on Monday. The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

‘Wembley variant’: Fans were allowed into Euro 2020 games without proof of Covid status

Fans were permitted entry to Wembley Stadium for the last rounds of Euro 2020 without needing to prove their Covid status, The Independent has learned.The UK’s largest stadium was allowed to open at around three-quarters capacity for the semi-finals and final of the competition, meaning up to 180,000 fans could be part of the largest sporting crowds the country has seen since the introduction of lockdown restrictions last March.The news comes amid reports suggesting large numbers of fans have also contracted the virus since attending the final. So large have the anecdotal numbers been that some have taken to calling...
SoccerBBC

Euros 2020: Pair charged with helping fans break into Wembley

Two men have been charged with helping ticketless fans storm Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, the Met Police have said. Police charged Yusaf Amin, 18, from Newham, and Dalha Mohamad, 18, from Waltham Forest, with theft via postal requisition. Police said the pair stole items from Wembley Stadium...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

‘Wembley variant’: Government urged to share Covid data from Euro 2020 final as cases soar among England fans

The Government has been urged to share Covid infection data from the Euro 2020 final immediately after swathes of England fans who attended tested positive for the virus. Fans who caught the virus at the game have dubbed it the ‘Wembley variant’, with one member of the England Supporters Travel club telling i last week that “pretty much everybody caught” Covid who was at the game and the suggestion only hundreds got it at the match would be “conservative”.
Soccerinews.co.uk

Piers Morgan reveals he got Covid watching England in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Piers Morgan has told how he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, thinks he may have contracted the deadly virus after thousands of ticketless fans stormed into the stadium.
Public SafetyBBC

Hillsborough: Fan injured in stadium disaster dies 32 years later

A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died. Andrew Devine, 55, died on Tuesday, his family said in a statement released by Liverpool FC. It added: "Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy