Shameful footage shows England fans violently storming Wembley

Shameful footage has emerged of violence by England fans inside Wembley Stadium during England’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy.

Ticketless fans attempted to break into the stadium just before kick-off as they clashed with stewards outside.

This sparked widespread criticism as the gatecrashers made their way past the turnstiles and through the doors of the venue towards the ticket booth.

When stewards attempted the secure the exits, the ticketless fans who managed to get in were met by a number of ticketed England fans who proceeded to punch and kick them to stop them in their tracks.

But the horrific extent of the violence is captured in a video that has gone viral showing fans in a mass brawl.

The person who captured the incident tweeted: “Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight.

A literal child gets punched by a full-grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour.”

Warning: This video does contain distressing imagery.

A man can be seen throwing a punch at a young fan as chaos ensues.

Near the fire exit, an Asian man can be seen curling up into a ball on the floor to cover his head as he was getting kicked in the head by several people.

This happens repeatedly until stewards show up and proceed to save the man from the group and escort him out of the venue.

An FA Spokesperson said: “We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the UEFA EURO 2020 Final. This will be done in collaboration with the Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the UEFA EURO 2020 Final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

“No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible.”

People online have been sharing their disgust at the footage while urging those that may know the violent perpetrators to turn them into the police.

Though sadly this wasn’t the first sign of trouble.

In Leicester Square, videos have emerged where missiles and bottles could be seen being thrown.

Since the sickening footage was shared on Twitter, it has been viewed more than 8 million times, with thousands of people sharing their disgust.

The Met Police tweeted that 19 officers were injured during yesterday’s event in the capital after the game and 49 people had been arrested for a “variety of offences”.