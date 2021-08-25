Cancel
Environment

AccuWeather: Hot and humid this week

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says our sixth heat wave of the year continues through the workweek.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies, but it's warm and muggy with a low of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny, humid day with an even hotter high of 93. The heat index is 97.

THURSDAY: It's still hot and humid under partly sunny skies. The high is 93 with a heat index around 100. This will probably be the most uncomfortable day of the week. A late storm is possible.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. There's a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm, but we're still waiting for relief from the heat and humidity. The high is 92 with a heat index near 100.

SATURDAY: Finally, we cool off during the weekend. There's another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but with the high dropping to 86, it will not be as hot.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It's warm and fairly humid with a high of 84. A very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid with our high climbing to 89.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a thunderstorm possible. The high dips to 85.

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

