Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Real estate, insurance stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Admiral jumps

By Shashank Nayar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDyOg_0au8qNo300
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday as gains in insurance stocks led by Admiral Group outweighed weakness in heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while concerns over a rise in coronavirus infections in Britain kept gains in check.

Admiral (ADML.L) rose 3.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the British motor insurer said it was on track for a higher-than-expected first-half profit due to lower motor accident claims during pandemic lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.1% higher, with non-life insurers (.FTNMX303020), healthcare (.FTNMX201030) and real estate stocks (.FTUB3510) gaining the most.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) gave the biggest boost to the FTSE 100 after brokerage Jefferies raised its price target on the stock, while Thailand said it would use the drugmaker's vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac's (SVA.O) shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection. read more

England will go ahead with plans to lift almost all legal restrictions on day-to-day life on July 19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday. read more

"There still seems to be a great deal of uncertainty prevailing over the rate of increase in Delta variant cases, and the prospect of a much slower re-opening process, as governments try to win the race between vaccines and accelerating case numbers," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Concerns over a recent jump in UK coronavirus infections have kept the FTSE 100 range-bound near 7,100, limiting further gains and also leading the index to largely underperform its local mid-cap peer.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGOa.L) climbed 3.3% after the founding family and leading investor in the publisher said it was considering taking the group private in a $1.1 billion deal. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) inched 0.1% lower with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) falling the most.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Real Estate Brokerage#Private Insurance#Uk#Ftse#Admiral Group#British#Sinovac#Cmc Markets#Daily Mail#General Trust Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Thailand
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Lower On Inflation Worries, Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended weak on Friday as disappointing earnings update from Amazon and fresh losses in Chinese markets amid concerns about China's policy risks outwieghed data showing a fairly strong rebound in euro area economic growth in the second quarter. Concerns about the spread of the delta variant...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price objective on the stock.
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall on weak Asian cues; IAG flies lower after results

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Friday, taking their cue from a weak session in Asia. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at 7,012.74. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson noted that the Asian session saw stocks slide despite reports suggesting that Chinese regulators were softening their positioning on regulation of the tech sector, over concerns about the extent of the recent sell-off.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly lower on Friday, giving up some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as energy and technology stocks are weak. Traders also remain concerned amid the rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in New South Wales, with the extension of lockdown in Greater Sydney hindering economic activity.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Damp squib for investors as FTSE falls on final day of July

The final trading day of the month ended like the weather – damp and uninspiring – as investors looked for inspiration but found none. Average results overnight from Amazon in the US failed to spark excitement on Europe’s markets and renewed Covid fears in Asia also affected the mood as London’s leading index closed the day down.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

France's Amundi reports $8.5 bln in net inflows in Q2

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported on Friday 7.2 billion euros ($8.55 billion) in net inflows in the second quarter, saying investors' appetite for more risky assets such as equity had improved in the quarter. Amundi, which is majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA),...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Airtel rallies on investment news; Babcock tumbles

London’s FTSE 250 down 0.4% at 22,964.93 in afternoon trade on Friday. Babcock tumbled as the defence company said full-year losses widened after a review of its contracts and balance sheet led to impairment charges. In the year to the end of March 2021, operating losses widened to £1.6bn from £75.6m the year before as it took a £2bn impairment charge. Meanwhile, revenue during the year fell to £4.1bn from £4.4bn in 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Softer On Profit-taking

Major stock markets were softer Friday as investors digested earnings and took profits from strong gains the previous day, despite the eurozone's economic rebound. In afternoon trading, London stocks were off by 0.6 percent, with virus-hit airline conglomerate IAG down 5.4 percent after posting a 2.0-billion-euro first-half loss. In early...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Intertek slumps; Croda boosted by upgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,052.05 in afternoon trade on Friday. Inspection, product testing and certification group Intertek was the worst performer on the index despite reporting a rise in half-year profits. British Airways and Iberia parent IAG flew lower as it posted a narrowing of its first-half...
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as investors digest earnings, dovish Fed comments

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors digested a fresh round of major corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish policy stance. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up about 0.5%, with basic resources and autos shares leading the gains, climbing 2.4% and...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as Anglo surges on results

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Thursday as investors waded through an avalanche of earnings, with well-received results from Anglo American, Rentokil and Shell helping to underpin the mood. The FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,080.69. Markets participants were mulling over the latest figures...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 29/07/2021

At 17:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 61.79 at 7078.42 points, a movement of 0.88%, showing a modest rise in the market. Smith & Nephew (SN.) was a well traded share, with approximately £9,006.2m (0.702%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 65% of the companies in the...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Firm Note As Upbeat Earnings Lift Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding after two successive days of losses, as some upbeat earnings updates from top name companies in the region lifted sentiment. Strong results from a few leading companies in the U.S., and a bit of bargain hunting contributed as well to the...
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: FTSE finishes higher after tsunami of earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished in the green on Thursday as investors waded through an avalanche of earnings, with well-received results from Anglo American, Rentokil and Shell helping to underpin the mood. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.88% at 7,078.42, and the FTSE 250 was 0.19% higher...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Lloyds restores dividend as profits rebound on sunnier outlook

By Iain Withers and Lawrence White LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group swung to a first-half profit on Thursday and announced an interim dividend, boosted by a house-buying frenzy and improved economic outlook in Britain. The positive update from the bellwether mortgage lender came after rival Barclays also posted upbeat earnings on Wednesday, and showed how banks' profits are recovering as fears of pandemic-related bad loans ebb.
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Gains On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Thursday, with dovish comments by Federal Reserve on interest rates and robust earnings updates from the likes of Royal Dutch Shell and Anglo American helping underpin sentiment. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,067 after gaining 0.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy