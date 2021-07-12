Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory. Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season. Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half. Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fifth time and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. They have spent the last few months developing their draft board and trying to determine who they’ll take with the No. 1 overall pick. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among the favorites to be selected early, as are high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House and Kahlil Watson, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.