Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory. Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season. Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half. Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fifth time and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. They have spent the last few months developing their draft board and trying to determine who they’ll take with the No. 1 overall pick. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among the favorites to be selected early, as are high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House and Kahlil Watson, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Derek Holland
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Minnesota Twins#The Associated Press#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League Baseball#Vanderbilt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Alexander scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

Detroit Tigers (47-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-58, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -220, Tigers +184; over/under is 9 runs.
Combat SportsPosted by
9&10 News

Simone Biles Out of Team Finals After Apparent Injury

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury. It happened while she was competing in the vault. She talked with her trainer after landing her jump, and ended up leaving with the team doctor. Details of her injury are not known at...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Skubal, Tigers to take on Lynch, Royals

Detroit Tigers (47-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-55, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-2, 29.70 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -104, Tigers -113; over/under is 10...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Royals

Detroit Tigers (47-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-55, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +106; over/under is 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy