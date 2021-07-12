Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

2020 ELECTION-TRUMP LAWYERS

Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit is considering whether to order financial penalties and other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers. Judge Linda Parker spent hours drilling deeply into details about an unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s 2020 election results. The lawsuit alleging fraud was dropped after Parker found no evidence that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or given to Joe Biden. Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want the lawyers to face the consequences of pursuing what they call frivolous claims. The lawyers include Trump lawyer-allies Sidney Powell of Dallas and L. Lin Wood of Atlanta. The judge didn’t make an immediate decision.

Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Scientists say wolf pups have been spotted again at Isle Royale National Park. And that’s a hopeful sign for efforts to rebuild a gray wolf population that had nearly died out. Crews brought wolves from Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the Canadian province of Ontario to the Lake Superior park several years ago. It’s unknown how many are there now because the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation of the annual winter census. But researchers with Michigan Technological University say remote cameras have detected a number of pups. Meanwhile, the park’s overgrown moose population appears to be dropping.

Tanker fire closes Interstate 75 in suburban Detroit

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A tanker truck caught fire Monday on Interstate 75 in suburban Detroit, closing the busy highway in both directions in Oakland County. Firefighters were shooting water at the remains of the truck on I-75′s northbound lanes in Troy. The fire produced thick black smoke, and flames flashed high in the sky. State police said I-75 might be closed for a while because of fire damage to the road surface. There was no immediate information about the driver or possible injuries. The state Transportation Department says the pavement might need to be replaced.

State police: Man fatally shot after firing gun at trooper

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township. State police say a preliminary investigation shows the trooper responded to a report of a person behaving unusually Saturday evening when the 37-year-old Owosso man became combative and fired a weapon at him. The trooper initially used a stun gun on the man but that proved ineffective. The trooper was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is being investigated. The Owosso man’s name was not immediately released. Bennington Township is about 87 miles northwest of Detroit.

Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks’ fireworks death

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review. Novi police Lt. Jason Meier says his department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks’ Fourth of July death. Meier also says Kivlenieks’ death still is considered accidental and the police investigation was complete unless otherwise directed by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office. The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

Deputy helps hoof wayward cows home along Michigan road

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy hoofed it for 3 miles along a two-lane Michigan road to help guide eight wayward cows back to a farm. WLNS-TV reports that the Ingham County sheriff’s office transport unit responded Friday to a report of cattle blocking a road near Mason. The deputy and two other men spent about two hours rounding up and herding the bovine back home. The trek was recorded by a dashcam in a sheriff’s office vehicle. The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that the effort was “all in a day’s work.”

Nevada troopers probe I-80 shooting, fatal crash in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 51-year-old California man injured as a passenger in a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno that killed the driver has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting reported on the highway minutes earlier. Laron Edward of Berkeley was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail. He also has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was riding in a black Acura driven by 40-year-old Nichoel Davis of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was killed in a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Friday a few miles east of the California-Nevada line.

GOP bill to add ID component to absentee ballot apps is dead

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans’ attempts to add an ID component to absentee ballot applications and to institute signature verification at polling places have died in the GOP-led Legislature. Rep. Ann Bollin says she and many other House Republicans oppose a Senate bill that would require absentee ballot applicants to include a copy of their photo ID, their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Those who don’t would get a provisional ballot. The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to reject the House GOP’s proposal to require that in-person voters’ signatures be verified before they’re given a ballot.

Gutter ball: Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man made a striking discovery when he went to demolish his back stairs. He uncovered about 160 bowling balls. Thirty-three-year-old David Olson says he found one buried in the sand behind cinder blocks this month and continued finding more over the following days. He believes there are even more. He contacted the maker of the balls, Brunswick Bowling Products, which had a plant in the area and said they were made in the 1950s. Olson says many aren’t in good shape. He’s donated some and plans to use the rest for landscaping or to make sculptures.

Crew of fisherman catches 39-pound salmon during tournament

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A crew of fishermen reeled in a 39-pound record-setting salmon during a tournament in Muskegon this weekend. The fishermen included Nate Wellman, the boat’s captain, and his son Jackson Cole. Wellman tells MLive.com that it feels like a stroke of luck and he’s still in awe. He says the catch came in on Saturday about 10 minutes of setting lines in the water. The team wrestled the fish for about an hour and it took two men to lift it in the boat. The 39.2-pounder is the heaviest fish in the history of the Tournament Trail Muskegon Open. That’s according to the tournament’s Facebook page.