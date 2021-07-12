Hong Kong favourites Thud have changed their names to Lucid Express and produced an album of swirly, shoegazey goodness, finds James Gui. Time has a strange way of passing in Hong Kong. Take the obsession of director Wong Kar Wai over expiration dates in Chungking Express, or the romantic fluctuations that cross temporal boundaries in 2046. And for Hong Kong dream pop outfit Lucid Express (fka Thud), conventional timelines also do not apply, at least for their recorded material. They’ve been at it since 2012, building a name for themselves locally as Thud. But their latest and only release (aside from a few singles) was six years ago, a lovely EP titled Floret that made small waves in Asia. This year, after the tumultuous combination of the 2019 anti-extradition law protests and COVID-19 pandemic, the band have had a rebirth of sorts, shedding their erstwhile name and finally releasing their debut self-titled album. Lucid Express is a slow-cooked album with elements of shoegaze and synthpop that simmer within its sound palette, sure to satisfy fans of the genre with its spacious arrangements and musical quotations of stalwarts like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive.