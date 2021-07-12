Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lucid Express

The Quietus
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong favourites Thud have changed their names to Lucid Express and produced an album of swirly, shoegazey goodness, finds James Gui. Time has a strange way of passing in Hong Kong. Take the obsession of director Wong Kar Wai over expiration dates in Chungking Express, or the romantic fluctuations that cross temporal boundaries in 2046. And for Hong Kong dream pop outfit Lucid Express (fka Thud), conventional timelines also do not apply, at least for their recorded material. They’ve been at it since 2012, building a name for themselves locally as Thud. But their latest and only release (aside from a few singles) was six years ago, a lovely EP titled Floret that made small waves in Asia. This year, after the tumultuous combination of the 2019 anti-extradition law protests and COVID-19 pandemic, the band have had a rebirth of sorts, shedding their erstwhile name and finally releasing their debut self-titled album. Lucid Express is a slow-cooked album with elements of shoegaze and synthpop that simmer within its sound palette, sure to satisfy fans of the genre with its spacious arrangements and musical quotations of stalwarts like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive.

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Chungking Express#Slowdive#Mbv#Aquarium#Lucid Express#The Bilinda Butchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Music
Related
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

U.S. breaks world record ... and doesn't win gold

TOKYO — A Katie Ledecky-led U.S. relay broke the world record in the 4x200-meter freestyle on Thursday ... and lost. The race was expected to be a showdown between the favored Australians and the Americans, and to some degree it played out that way. Both bested the world record (7:41.50) set by Australia in 2019. But so did China, bettering the two powerhouses in a somewhat stunning upset.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Jumped On The Gravy Train Again

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being called out as hypocrites. And in other news, the sun shines in summer. The pair left the UK amid tension with his family and claimed they needed privacy. So they jetted off to the paparazzi capitol of the world, Southern California. There they made a cozy nest in a mega mansion and have not shut up since.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
MoviesThe Guardian

‘Death in Venice screwed up my life’ – the tragic story of Visconti’s ‘beautiful boy’

Björn Andrésen was just 15 when he walked straight into the lion’s den, being cast as Tadzio, the sailor-suited object of desire in Luchino Visconti’s film Death in Venice. Its release in 1971 made him not merely a star but an instant icon – the embodiment of pristine youthful beauty. Sitting alone in Stockholm today at the age of 66, he looks more like Gandalf with his white beard and his gaunt face framed by shoulder-length white locks. His eyes twinkle as alluringly as ever but he’s no pussycat. Asked what he would say to Visconti if he were here now, he doesn’t pause. “Fuck off,” he says.
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

In 1971, 15-year-old Swede Björn Andrésen shot to fame after he was cast as the youthful Tadzio in Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice. Dubbed by Visconti as “the most beautiful boy in the world”, Andrésen became an overnight worldwide sensation and, through the lens of documentarians Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri, an object lesson in the exploitation of children by the entertainment industry.
WorldThe Quietus

Fatoumata Diawara Talks Edinburgh International Festival

Ahead of her show at Edinburgh International Festival, Fatoumata Diawara tells tQ about her return to live performance, and what to expect from her next. It's no surprise that the Mali-born, now Italy-based musician, activist and actress Fatoumata Diawara was straight back on the road as coronavirus restrictions began to ease across Europe this summer. Her work has always been defined by a sense of movement, whether through music that hops effortlessly between genres and disciplines, her physical collaborations with musicians of all stripes and nationalities, and sometimes simply in theme; among many, many other issues, her latest album Fenfo – Something To Say, written and recorded across different countries, explored modern emigration.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy