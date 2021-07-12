Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRTMm_0au6uUsa00
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) WhatsApp on Monday faced a barrage of complaints by the European Consumer Organisation and others over a privacy policy update, which has prompted a global outcry and led some users to switch to rival apps Telegram and Signal.

WhatsApp in January introduced a privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.

It said the changes permit users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members criticised the changes and filed complaints with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policies.

"The content of these notifications, their nature, timing and recurrence put an undue pressure on users and impair their freedom of choice. As such, they are a breach of the EU Directive on Unfair Commercial Practices," the groups said in a joint statement.

"WhatsApp has failed to explain in plain and intelligible language the nature of the changes... This ambiguity amounts to a breach of EU consumer law which obliges companies to use clear and transparent contract terms and commercial communications," they said.

Facebook said BEUC has got the issue wrong.

"BEUC's action is based on a misunderstanding of the purpose and effect of the update to our terms of service," a spokesperson said.

"The update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook, and does not impact the privacy of your messages with friends or family, wherever they are in the world. We would welcome an opportunity to explain the update to BEUC to clarify what it means for people."

The consumer groups urged the European network of consumer authorities and EU data protection authorities to work together to address these privacy and consumer rights concerns.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Privacy Policy#Consumer Rights#Facebook Inc#Beuc#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Internetbloomberglaw.com

WhatsApp in Line for Fine as Data Watchdogs Resolve Dispute

Some EU privacy regulators saw proposed Irish fine as too low. ’s strict data protection rules, after the bloc’s privacy watchdogs resolved a dispute over a draft decision by the lead EU data regulator. The. European Data Protection Board. , a panel of EU data authorities, cleared the way for...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Amazon Hit With Record EU Data Privacy Fine

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on...
BusinessThe Next Web

EU slaps Amazon with record $887M fine over ad targeting practices

The EU has fined Amazon a record €746 million ($887m) for GDPR violations related to ad targetting. The decision stems from a 2018 complaint by French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net, which alleged that Amazon’s ad targetting doesn’t obtain free consent from users. The ruling, which was issued...
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

As for Amazon, it faces a fine of one million dollars in the European Union

(CNN) – Amazon faces a record fine of $887 million. The EU data privacy regulator said that E-commerce giant violated EU privacy law, known as General Data Protection Regulation. The fine, totaling about $887 million that Amazon disclosed in a financial filing on Friday, is the largest in the law’s...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best Alternatives To WhatsApp That Actually Respect Your Privacy

Although WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application globally, that doesn’t mean that it is the best, nor that it is the one that we have to use. If your privacy matters, let me clarify that it is a company and service owned by the social network giant Facebook. Hence, if you are looking for alternatives to WhatsApp, there are many alternatives available on the internet for Android and iOS.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

WhatsApp privacy case must be decided in a month, EU watchdog says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU privacy watchdog EDPB on Wednesday gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on compliance by Facebook’s WhatsApp after its peers objected to its draft finding. The agency, which leads oversight of Facebook because the company’s European headquarters are based in Ireland,...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Austrian activist Schrems' Facebook complaint referred to EU court

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria’s Supreme Court has questioned the legal basis on which Facebook collects user data and referred key issues for a ruling by Europe’s top court, after awarding symbolic damages to activist Max Schrems in his privacy case against the company. In a 34-page ruling, the Austrian court...
Economycryptonews.com

European Commission Targets 'Crypto Wallets' And Citizens' Privacy

The European Commission (EC) announced "an ambitious package" of legislative proposals that would decrease the privacy of the EU citizens if implemented. "Today's measures greatly enhance the existing EU framework by taking into account new and emerging challenges linked to technological innovation. These include virtual currencies, more integrated financial flows in the Single Market and the global nature of terrorist organizations," the EC said.
Internettechgig.com

WhatsApp is revamping video calls; here are the major changes

WhatsApp has fixed many video call features and loopholes over the past few months. The app is all set to offer a renewed and enhanced user experience giving tough competition to the companies like. ,. Zoom. ,. Duo. , etc. The new changes are making it easier for users to...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

EU pushes Google to improve flight and hotel search results

The European Commission is pushing Google to have more transparency in its display of flight and hotel prices. Google has been given two months to communicate changes to its Google Flights and Google Hotels searches. Alongside Consumer Protection Cooperation authorities, the EC is asking Google to comply with EU law,...
Lifestylecasinobeats.com

European Commission rejects calls to reform EU Expert Group on Gambling

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner of the internal market, has informed a collection of European gambling authorities that the governing body does not intend to re-establish the EU Expert Group on Gambling. This comes after the European Gaming and Betting Association last month backed calls made by the gambling authorities of...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Amazon Hit With $887 Million Fine by EU Privacy Watchdog

LONDON — Amazon has been issued with a $887 million fine by the European Union for breaching the bloc's data protection laws. The fine, disclosed by Amazon on Friday in a securities filing, was issued two weeks ago by Luxembourg's privacy regulator. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection said...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

EU Set To Penalize WhatsApp Over User Privacy Violation: Report

The EU is likely to slap a penalty on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for the first time under its data protection rules, Bloomberg reported. It may face a fine of €30 million - €50 million for the violation, Politico reports. WhatsApp could also be required to change user data handling, as the case pertains to its failure to inform the EU users about its data-sharing methodology with Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy