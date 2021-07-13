Grandview wildfire grows to 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations in central Oregon

Editor's note: Click here for the latest on all the fires burning in Oregon and SW Washington

A new wildfire ignited around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Grandview Fire, as it was named, is burning southwest of Culver. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 4,000 acres, according to a government website .

KTVZ in Bend reported a tall smoke plume was visible for many miles as the fire spread to the south and southwest.

The fire was burning on Crooked River National Grassland and on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Evacuations were ordered in Jefferson and Deschutes counties. Click here for a map of evacuation areas.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act which allows state resources to help fight the fire.

“With several large fires burning throughout Oregon, I want to reiterate how important it is for all Oregonians to be prepared and to remain vigilant about fire prevention, especially with activities that could spark fires," said Brown.

Sisters Middle School has been set up as a temporary evacuation point and shelter. The American Red Cross was at the school helping evacuees.

According to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center, SEATs (single-engine air tankers) and large air tankers were working the fire from the air. Engines and crews on the ground were working to set up fire lines.

Commanders described the fire behavior as very active.

Info and links everyone should have. Sheriff Marc Heckathorn Evacuation Levels Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential... Posted by Jefferson County Oregon Sheriff on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue told residents by Facebook that while the smoke was very visible from the ranch, it was not threatening the ranch. As of 10 p.m. Sunday the fire was moving away from the ranch.

State and Federal wildland resources are responding to a new wildfire west of CRR and North of Sisters. At this time the fire is NOT threatening CRR. The smoke will be very visible to most areas of CRR. Posted by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Many Oregon fire crews were already responding to the southern part of the state in response to the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County. It had burned more than 150,000 acres as of Monday morning.