Delaware State

*Update* State Troopers Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash – Delmar, DE

townsquaredelaware.com
 17 days ago

Delmar, DE – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred earlier this afternoon east of Delmar, DE. The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m., Sunday July 11, 2021, as a 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck operated by 70-year-old Delmar, DE man was traveling northbound on Pepperbox Road preparing to turn left onto Elliott’s Lane. A 2002 Victory Deluxe touring motorcycle operated by a 46-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road approaching Elliott’s Lane. The Nissan pickup truck began to make the left turn directly into the path of the motorcycle. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the motorcyclist applied the brakes and laid the motorcycle down approximately 120’ away from the truck. At the same time, the pickup truck stopped in the middle of the roadway and as a result, the motorcycle and the operator slid into the front right side of the truck. The motorcycle careened off the truck and came to a stop off the roadway while the motorcycle operator came to a stop up against the front right tire.

