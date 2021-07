Jason Sudeikis has explained the story behind the jumper he wore supporting England football players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Sancho after it went viral on social media.The actor was photographed wearing a jumper emblazoned with the slogan “Jadon & Marcus and Bukayo” during the premiere of the second season of his Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.At the time, the players were the subject of racist abuse after they missed their penalties in the final against Italy at the Euro 2020 championship.Talking to British Vogue, Sudeikis has now explained his decision to wear the jumper.“The idea struck me...