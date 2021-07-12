Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices

By Associated Press
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpTo2_0atvpoSY00
Government supporters march in Havana, Cuba, on July 11, 2021, shortly before an anti-government protest. | Ismael Francisco/AP Photo

Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “Unite.” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

“We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here,” one middle-age protester told The Associated Press. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested later.



Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

An official in the Biden administration tweeted support for Sunday’s demonstrations.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising Covid cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” tweeted Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for state for Western Hemisphere affairs.

The demonstration grew to a few thousand in the vicinity of Galeano Avenue and the marchers pressed on despite a few charges by police officers and tear gas barrages. People standing on many balconies along the central artery in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by. Others joined in the march.

Although many people tried to take out their cellphones and broadcast the protest live, Cuban authorities shut down internet service throughout the afternoon.

About 2 1/2 hours into the march, some protesters pulled up cobblestones and threw them at police, at which point officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed.

A group of government supporters also arrived in the area shouting slogans in favor of the late President Fidel Castro and the revolution. Some of them assaulted a cameraman and an AP photographer.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R0XB_0atvpoSY00
AP Photo

Demonstrations were also held elsewhere on the island, including the small town of San Antonio de los Banos, where people protested power outages and were visited by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He entered a few homes, where he took questions from residents.

Afterward, though, he accused Cuban of stirring up trouble.

“As if pandemic outbreaks had not existed all over the world, the Cuban-American mafia, paying very well on social networks to influencers and Youtubers, has created a whole campaign ... and has called for demonstrations across the country,” Diaz-Canel told reporters.

Comments / 2

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana#Food Shortages#Protest Riot#Cubans#Malecon#The Associated Press#Covid#Ap Photo Demonstrations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestskyma.com

Families of detained protesters in Cuba speak out

Following the most widespread protests since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, Cubans are now bracing themselves for a new aftershock poised to shake the communist-run island: Mass trials of those who dared to take to the streets calling for change. Fewer than three weeks since the beginning of the unprecedented anti-government...
LifestyleMichigan Daily

The hunger in Havana

I was 18 years old when my first cup of Cuban coffee was placed before me. Ceramic met my lips, and the bold blend of arabica espresso and pure cane sugar jolted my system awake as it rolled in waves across my taste buds and down my throat. In a gulp, you learn the flavor of a nation, the strength of its lucha — its fight. As the taste overwhelmed my tongue — like the caffeine did my senses — I pondered the thought of how a stimulant to some can be more important for how it satiates others.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

After historic protests, defiant Cubans face mass trials

Havana, Cuba (CNN) — Following the most widespread protests since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, Cubans are now bracing themselves for a new aftershock poised to shake the communist-run island: Mass trials of those who dared to take to the streets calling for change. Fewer than three weeks since the beginning...
U.S. PoliticsPress Democrat

Stavridis: Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

The last few weeks witnessed widespread protests against the authoritarian Cuban regime, with thousands taking to the streets in Havana to express dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and — above all — the torpid economy. Hit by the collapse of tourism, a mainstay of the economy,...
U.S. PoliticsThe Oakland Post

The United States needs to stop enabling Cuba’s communist dictatorship

The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
ProtestsBBC

Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages. The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius. Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Cuba Blames US For Molotov Cocktail Attack At Paris Embassy

Cuba denounced the targeting of its Paris embassy on Monday as a "terrorist attack" encouraged by the United States after the building was bombarded with Molotov cocktails. Firefighters in the French capital said two incendiary devices were thrown at the delegation, located in the city's 15th arrondissement, causing minor damage.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“We were treated as prisoners of war”: the shocking account of a young Cuban detained during the protests in Havana

“At this time of night it is very quiet and the neighbors are dangerous.” Jorge Felix Vazquez Acosta He is isolated in a room of his mother’s house in the Havana neighborhood of Vedado, awaiting the result of the PCR to which he was subjected due to the persistent dry cough that has accompanied him for a few days. Fear being sick of coronavirus.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Rouhani says Iran water protesters have right to demonstrate

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Thursday that citizens have the right to protest after days of demonstrations against water shortages in Khuzestan province in which three people have been killed. The south-western province is Iran’s main oil-producing region, but has been struggling with an intense drought since March. The...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

AOC silent as DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime over protesters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other House Democrats affiliated with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have so far remained silent while the DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime against protesters demanding freedom. Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep....

Comments / 2

Community Policy