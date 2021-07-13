Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Peterson House is home base for Bagelfest tickets, carnival passes

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — For most of the year, the more than 130-year-old Peterson House sits unoccupied as a landmark at the southwest entrance to Peterson Park. The house gains renewed purpose every July as the temporary headquarters for the city staff and volunteers who make Bagelfest possible. The house sat quiet last summer when Bagelfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed its role as a headquarters and as a box office for concert tickets and discounted carnival armbands this year for the festival's return.

