Injured Gainesville woman found in wrecked vehicle 12 hours after crash that killed Forsyth man

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 17 days ago
A Forsyth man was killed in a crash Saturday and a seriously injured Gainesville woman spent about 12 hours in the wrecked vehicle before being discovered around noon Sunday.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred about 11:45 p.m. July 10, on Old Cornelia Highway, west of Shady Valley Road in East Hall, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Connor Wales, 27, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Old Cornelia Highway when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a Georgia State Patrol press release on Sunday, July 11.

The vehicle then overturned as it went down a 50-foot embankment, landing on its roof.

“A neighbor heard something last night but did not see anything,” Cpl. J.G. Tucker said. “They went out around lunch today and saw the crash.”

GSP responded at 12:29 p.m. Sunday.

Wales died in the wreck. Krissy Hamby, 22, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. She was in satisfactory condition there Monday morning.

Hamby “confirmed that the crash happened at night but was unsure of the time,” the release states. She said she lost consciousness shortly after the crash and was not able to call for help.

Neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a seatbelt, and “drug use is a suspected factor,” according to the press release.

