Fire at Austin Woods apartments

An afternoon fire damaged three apartments in Richland county.

Firefighters were called to the Austin Woods Apartments on Garners Ferry Rd around 4:50 p.m. When Columbia firefighters arrived they called in another alarm for more help. The two alarm fire was brought under control around 5:15 or so.

According to Mike DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department the damage estimate is around $125,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshall.