Richland County, SC

Fire at Austin Woods apartments

 16 days ago

An afternoon fire damaged three apartments in Richland county.

Firefighters were called to the Austin Woods Apartments on Garners Ferry Rd around 4:50 p.m.  When Columbia firefighters arrived they called in another alarm for more help.   The two alarm fire was brought under control around 5:15 or so.

According to Mike DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department the damage estimate is around $125,000.

RELATED: Richland County hosts public burial service to honor those without family, means

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshall.

