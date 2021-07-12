Fire at Austin Woods apartments
An afternoon fire damaged three apartments in Richland county.
Firefighters were called to the Austin Woods Apartments on Garners Ferry Rd around 4:50 p.m. When Columbia firefighters arrived they called in another alarm for more help. The two alarm fire was brought under control around 5:15 or so.
According to Mike DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department the damage estimate is around $125,000.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshall.
